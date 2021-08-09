LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Announced for Nintendo Switch

✖

After initially releasing almost eight years ago, Marvel Games has today announced that it will be bringing LEGO Marvel Super Heroes to a whole new platform later this fall. Specifically, the beloved entry in the popular LEGO series will be coming to Nintendo Switch for the first time ever, although this isn't the game's first time appearing on a Nintendo platform as a whole.

News of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes coming to Nintendo Switch was casually announced on social media this afternoon. The game is specifically poised to release on October 5, 2021, and will mark the title's second appearance on a Nintendo console after previously coming to Wii U. When it comes to new features that prospective players can expect in this iteration of the game, well, there seems to be nothing of note. This will seemingly be the exact same version of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes that has come to other platforms, except it will just now be on Switch.

Take control of Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Captain America, Wolverine and many more Marvel characters in "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes", coming to Nintendo Switch October 5, 2021! pic.twitter.com/yiqRD4Cq3H — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) August 9, 2021

Believe it or not, this actually isn't the first time we've heard about LEGO Marvel Super Heroes coming to Nintendo Switch. All the way back in January of this year, the ESRB leaked that the game would seemingly be coming to Switch at some point in the future. Clearly, this is something that those at WB Games and developer Traveller's Tales have been sitting on for quite some time. Why the publisher finally opted to release this new port of the game later this fall isn't certain, but alas, it'll still bring the popular installment to a whole new audience of players.

So what do you think about this upcoming re-release of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes? Are you perhaps going to look to pick up the game once again on Nintendo Switch? Let me know your thoughts and reaction either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.