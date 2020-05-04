LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Key Art Revealed

The upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game from developer TT Games has revealed its key art, and as the title might indicate, it uses bits and pieces for every single movie -- in LEGO form, of course. All the usual suspects are here with Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader front and center alongside the cast of the more recent films below them. The key art was revealed as part of the wider May the 4th celebration of the Star Wars franchise today.

"Encapsulating the game’s epic blend of the three Star Wars™ trilogies, the key art includes some of the greatest heroes and villains seen throughout the Skywalker saga," TT Games said as part of the reveal. "Players can fight against the forces of evil as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and more."

The upcoming video game was first announced at E3 2019, and marks the first time that The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker have made the jump to the LEGO video games. As such, it's also the first time that players can play their way through an entire LEGO-fied version of the film franchise.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year, though no definitive release date has been set. Whether it will also appear on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X has also not yet been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the LEGO Star Wars franchise right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.