LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Revealed

During the absolutely massive press conference that Microsoft is holding at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, Star Wars fans were pleasantly surprise to learn of a new game that is inbound. No, I am not talking about the highly anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Instead, I am referring to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is set to arrive next year and it will feature content from all nine films in the Skywalker Saga. That’s right, all of the numbered entries in the movie franchise will be featured in the upcoming game.

This is sure to please fans of the massively popular movies. There have been rumors about a new game coming in the LEGO Star Wars series, but today has finally brought confirmation that it is arriving. Unfortunately, it won’t be launching until next year, but that give plenty of time for the last film in the Skywalker Saga to debut in theaters, which will be taking place this December.

Not a ton of details were revealed for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars game, outside of it featuring all of the numbered films and the fact that it will be launching at some point in 2020. Considering previous entries in the game series have arrived across the board in terms of platforms, it is likely that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will also be arriving on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One next year.

Of course, we will have to wait until more information is revealed by the developers, but it’s exciting to think of all of the films packed into one video game. Here’s to hoping we learn more in the months ahead.

