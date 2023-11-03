LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Is About To Go On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 71426 Piranha Plant set is about to join the Nintendo x LEGO Super Mario lineup, and we expect it to be one of the most popular releases in the collection to date. It looks great, it's perfect for display, and it isn't absurdly expensive at $59.99 for a 540 piece set. Plus, it doesn't require a LEGO Super Mario starter set for full functionality. The Piranha Plant is a standalone set designed for adults that doesn't include any digital play functions.

However, the LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant does have plenty analog features including a poseable head, mouth, stalk and leaves. It also includes coin elements that can be inserted into a slot in the back and ejected at the push of a button. Again, it's ideal for display, which makes it like something you would find in LEGO's popular botanical collection, only with a fun Super Mario twist.

If you're willing to bring the deadly Piranha Plant into your home, your chance to get one is coming up fast. It will be available starting on November 5th / 6th at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop. That's early on a Monday morning (don't forget that Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday), but it could definitely sell out, so it might be best to be ready at launch time. If you miss it, don't worry too much. Restocks are expected, and it could wind up here on Amazon as well.

Carl Merriam, Senior Designer, LEGO Super Mario, commented: "When designing the Piranha Plant, it felt important to capture its distinctive features and ensure that the set could be positioned in a way that reflects its iconic poses. I'm so proud of the finished result, from the mouth to the leaves and stalk, we've managed to perfectly portray the menacing essence of the Piranha Plant!"

LEGO Super Mario

LEGO and Nintendo have been partnering on sets for the last three years now. For the most part, the sets have focused on a Super Mario line that interacts with electronic figures such as Mario, Luigi, and Peach. The sets have adapted characters and locations from various games in the series, including New Super Mario Bros. U and Super Mario 3D World. Over the last few years, those sets have even expanded to focus on Mario-adjacent games, including Luigi's Mansion. In August, several sets based on the SNES Donkey Kong Country series were also released, adding characters like Donkey Kong, Diddy, Dixie, and Funky. Look for two additional LEGO Super Mario expansion sets to launch in December 2023.