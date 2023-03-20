LEGO Teasing New Racing Game Reveal

On March 23rd, LEGO and 2K Games will pull back the curtain on a new video game. LEGO’s official Twitter account released a short teaser video today, in which a reporter is about to cover a big story about a new LEGO driving game from 2K, before she learns that she’s not allowed to actually showcase anything! Behind the reporter, two posters can be found, one of which reads “Octane Racing,” while the other reads “Vita Rush Racing.” It’s clear that this is going to be a racing game set in the LEGO universe, but clearly both companies are waiting to reveal anything beyond that.

The trailer for the new LEGO video game can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/LEGO_Group/status/1637861866931118089

The LEGO franchise has received countless video games over the years, including some based on “traditional” LEGO designs and minifigs, like LEGO City Undercover, as well as licensed crossover games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. From the video, it seems pretty obvious that this won’t be based on a specific license. Hopefully Thursday’s announcement will offer a lot of specific details about the game, including a release window and some gameplay footage.

If this really is a new LEGO Racing game, it’s worth noting that it wouldn’t be the first! LEGO Racers released on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo 64 back in 1999. Players could participate in a number of different races in a single-player mode, and it also offered local multiplayer. The hook was that players could unlock new bricks and minifig accessories, which they could then use to create their own custom designs. While the game had its share of fans, there are a lot of ways that LEGO and 2K Games could improve on that formula, particularly on modern platforms. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what can be expected from this new game!

Would you be interested in playing a LEGO racing game? Did you ever get a chance to check out the original LEGO Racers? Letus knowinthe comments orshare your thoughts directlyon Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!