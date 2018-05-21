Lego The Incredibles Pre-Order Bonus and Preload Option Available On Nintendo Switch

Even though the game is still a few weeks off from release, you can prepare for Lego The Incredibles now for Nintendo Switch. It never hurts to get a head start on your superhero family action, right?

Nintendo Everything recently reported that the pre-load option for WB Interactive’s latest Lego game has gone live. What’s more, the game doesn’t look to take up too much space on your system. The file size only comes in at around 8.0 GB. That’s much smaller than the 14 GB size file that Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 currently takes up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Finally there appears to be a pre-order bonus available for the game in the form of a special vacation skin pack for each member of the Parr family. You can find the full description below:

“After all that crime fighting, the Parr family needs a little rest and relaxation. So, they are taking a little time off. Enjoy playing as your favorite Super family in their vacation attire with the Parr Family Vacation Character Pack. This Character Pack includes:

Bob Parr (Vacation)

Helen Parr (Vacation)

Violet Parr (Vacation)

Dash Parr (Vacation)

Jack Jack Parr (Vacation)

Lucius Best (Vacation)”

Here’s the official game description in case you missed the previous announcement:

“LEGO The Incredibles takes players on an extraordinary fun-filled adventure where they’ll control their favorite Incredibles characters and team up as a family to conquer crime and family life. Reimagined in LEGO form and featuring TT Games’ signature LEGO humor, the game recreates unforgettable scenes and breathtaking action sequences from both Incredibles movies.

Two Movies, One Game – Players can experience the thrilling adventures of the super hero Parr family in new ways as they delve into favorite moments from The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 movies in a LEGO world full of fun and surprises.

Family Teamwork for the Win – Players must work together and combine the Parr family’s iconic abilities and unique powers to build amazing, massive LEGO structures. With Mr. Incredible’s unparalleled super strength, Elastigirl’s flexible transformations and the rest of the gang’s awe-inspiring gifts, teamwork has never been so much fun.

City District Based Crime Waves – To rid the city of crime, players can complete action-packed side missions and defeat iconic Super Villains that control the city districts in an open-hub world, including Municiberg, that provides an exciting free-play experience.

Character Customization with a Twist – Players can modify their character’s appearance and abilities using a customizer themed to Edna “E” Mode, the diminutive, but bombastic fashion designer of super hero outfits.”

Lego The Incredibles releases on June 15 for Nintendo Switch, along with PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. That’s the same day that The Incredibles 2 hits theaters.