LEGO Video Games Get Massive Sale at Under $1 Apiece

A huge new sale on LEGO video games can net you almost every game in the series for a collective price of less than $20. Since the release of the original LEGO Star Wars back in 2005, numerous LEGO titles have come about tied to Marvel, DC, Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter, to name a few. Now, for those looking to revisit some of these classic LEGO experiences, a new offer that is continuing for the next two weeks is too good to pass up.

Over on Humble, a new “LEGO Worlds Collide” bundle has been put up for grabs. Like all other bundles on the site, Humble is offering three tiers for those interested. The first retails for $5 and includes five different LEGO games, while the second bundle is $10 and includes 10 LEGO titles. By far the best bundle of the bunch, though, sees 18 LEGO games being sold altogether for a price of $15. Per usual, all of these games are for PC and will give buyers codes that can be redeemed on Steam.

Here are the games you can look to get as part of this deal at Humble:

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The LEGO Movie Videogame 2

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

LEGO Lord of the Rings

LEGO The Hobbit

LEGO Batman

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO DC Super Villains

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

LEGO The Incredibles

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame

LEGO Worlds

In addition to including a multitude of full-length LEGO games, all available bundles on Humble contain a coupon for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This coupon gives buyers the ability to purchase The Skywalker Saga at 85% off of its normal value on Steam until September 4th. Conversely, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is also available to download for “free” this month for those subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Either way, all of these offers are relatively fantastic and should be pounced on by those looking to play any of the LEGO games mentioned.