Life is Strange Comic Launch Window and Cover Art Revealed, Assumes *That* Ending Was Picked

DONTNOD’s Life is Strange series was rife with tough choices and incomprehensible consequences, so it should be of no surprise that the comic adaptation also reflects those heartbreaking moments. Thanks to EuroGamer, we know a little bit about what we can expect but if you haven’t played the game yet – turn back now. MAJOR spoilers ahead.

In the first Life is Strange there was a choice fo the protagonist to save her town or save childhood friend (and I still maintain that she’s also a love interest) Chloe Price. It doesn’t really matter if you choice to save Arcadia Bay because the comics assume you just chose to save Chloe instead (which you should have, you monster). From what little we know, Life is Srange: Dust is looking like it won’t cheap out on the expected feels, so be sure to have those tissues ready.

“Launching with a four-part miniseries in 2018, Titan Comics’ Life Is Strange returns readers to the setting of Arcadia Bay, offering fans the opportunity to dive back into the story of its beloved characters,” Titan said when they first announced the comic adaptation back in March. According to the comic’s official description:

“Following on from one of two possible endings of the game, Life Is Strange: Dust takes the saga of Max and Chloe into a new and uncertain future, in an all-new comic strip adventure. No matter which ending you chose, this deep dive into Max and Chloe’s potential future will thrill, shock, and surprise you all over again. You thought Max and Chloe’s story was over? Their trials are only beginning! And in the end, dust will be all that remains…”

Life is Strange is an award-winning and critically acclaimed episodic adventure game that allows the player to rewind time and affect the past, present and future. Follow the story of Max Caulfield, a photography senior who discovers she can rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price.

The pair soon find themselves investigating the mysterious disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, uncovering a dark side to life in Arcadia Bay. Meanwhile, Max must quickly learn that changing the past can sometimes lead to a devastating future.

Key Features

A beautifully written modern adventure game

Rewind time to change the course of events

Multiple endings depending on the choices you make

Striking, hand-painted visuals

Distinct, licensed indie soundtrack

And if you liked it, you should definitely check out the game’s prequel that is just as stunning and gives insight into who Chloe Price was before the events of the first game:

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part; standalone adventure set three years before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning franchise. You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success.

When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on. No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

