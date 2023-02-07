Destiny 2: Lightfall Gets New Strand Gameplay Trailer

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has today released a new gameplay trailer that highlights the Strand subclass that will appear in the upcoming expansion, Lightfall. While Lightfall will feature a ton of new content when it launches later this month, far and away the most-anticipated feature for many will be this Strand subclass thanks to the abilities it will feature. Now, prior to the release of Lightfall, we've been able to get a better idea of what new mechanics will be coming to Destiny 2.

Shown off in a trailer that lasts a little more than 90 seconds, Bungie revealed the way in which this Strand subclass will impact Warlock, Titan, and Hunter users in Destiny 2: Lightfall. As we've seen in the past, this subclass will let players quickly get around environments thanks to a new grappling hook-like ability. Beyond that, though, many of the Strand abilities for each archetype seem focused on crowd control, which means you should be able to dispatch hordes of enemies very quickly.

You can watch this new Lightfall trailer for yourself below:

"Shattered glass glints in the starlight. Soldiers of the Shadow Legion battle with Guardians under the unmistakable shadows of the fleet overhead—the Witness and its newest disciple are here. Find strength in the Light, arm yourself with Darkness, and peer beyond the veil as you raise the stakes on an already unforgettable campaign. Legendary Mode returns," says Bungie's description of Ligthfall. "Travel to a destination unlike any you've explored in Destiny 2. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna."

If you didn't already know, Destiny 2: Lightfall is set to release at the end of this month on February 28th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. When Lightfall does arrive, Season 20 of Destiny 2 will also be going live on the same date.

What do you think about this new Strand subclass in Destiny 2: Lightfall? And will you be picking up this new expansion for yourself later in the month? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.