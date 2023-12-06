Like a Dragon Gaiden's English Dub Releases For Free This Month

When RGG Studio released Yakuza: Like a Dragon, it marked the first time in years that a Yakuza game launched with an English dub. The majority of the series has only ever been available in Japanese with English subtitles, though the Judgment spin-off is a notable exception. When Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name was announced, fans were wondering if Kazuma Kiryu would also get the English dub treatment. After all, we've known for some time now that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the next game in the mainline series, will include an English dub when it launches next year. Gaiden didn't have its English dub ready at release, but today, RGG Studio announced that the dub is coming as part of a free update later this month.

Unfortunately, RGG didn't give fans a firm release date for the new dub, simply saying that it "is coming in December via a free update." It's worth noting that voice actor Yong Yea is providing the voice for Kiryu in Infinite Wealth, so it would make sense if he does the same here. While some fans have been disappointed with what they've seen from Yea's performance in Infinite Wealth so far, it's probably worth waiting to see what it sounds like over the course of a full game. Hopefully, RGG Studio drops the full cast list soon, so that fans know exactly what to expect.

Like a Dragon Gaiden Free English VO Patch

We're excited to announce the English dub for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is coming in December via a free update!



Stay tuned for more details. — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) December 5, 2023

On top of the addition of English voice acting, it'll be worth seeing if RGG adds anything else to Like a Dragon Gaiden. Some fans in the comments on Twitter are asking for things like a new game plus and Legendary mode, though RGG may decide to just leave it at the new dub and move on to Infinite Wealth.

After all, the developers have claimed Infinite Wealth is going to have the biggest map in the series thus far. It's going to need as many people working on it as possible to ensure everything is ready for its January 26, 2024 release date. With how massive it's going to be, Infinite Wealth's trip to Hawaii should be an absolute blast, especially if you're an Animal Crossing fan looking to jump into a new, wackier take on the formula via Infinite Wealth's biggest "minigame."

While you wait, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is more than a fun diversion. Comicbook.com gave it a 5/5 in our review, noting the incredibly fun combat and exceptional cast of characters. Like a Dragon Gaiden is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.