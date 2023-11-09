Kenny Omega Announces Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight for AEW Dynamite

AEW star Kenny Omega has long been known as a massive video game fan. In fact, the former world champion was included as a character in Like a Dragon: Ishin earlier this year. However, last night, Omega unveiled his latest crossover promotion, this time featuring a real-world match. Partnering with Sega, AEW is set to air its first-ever Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight. Seeing Omega work with developer RGG Studios isn't a surprise, and with Like a Dragon Gaiden launching this week, it was almost expected he'd do something. That said, bringing the digital world of Sotenbori to the real-life wrestling ring was a bit of a surprise, even if it makes perfect sense.

What is the Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight in AEW?

While the promo didn't give us too many specifics about what the Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight will be, we can make some assumptions. For one, the promo calls it an "unsanctioned match," which means that it'll probably follow the traditional street fight rules. That means no disqualifications, falls count anywhere, and a healthy dose of weapons. These matches also usually have the wrestling fighting in their street clothes, but with the Like a Dragon crossover, we might see some wild costumes.

Kenny Omega and the rest of the participants might also look to use similar gadgets to what Kiryu uses in Like a Dragon Gaiden. Kiryu's grapple hook seems like the most likely inclusion, though someone might find a way to make a gimmick cigarette that they can use for some type of explosive. Rocket shoes are probably out of the realm of possibility, but AEW has tried some weird stuff before.

When Is the Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight?

The Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight will happen during the November 15, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. It's not clear if it will be the main event, so you'll probably want to at least tune in at the start of the broadcast to check and see if the team announces its placement on the card. AEW hasn't announced every competitor, but we do know that at least six will be taking part. Here's the list:

Kenny Omega

Chris Jericho

Don Callis

Konosuke Takeshita

Kota Ibushi

Paul Wright

It'll be interesting to see a few more NJPW wrestlers show up for this event. After all, wrestlers like Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito both appeared in Yakuza 6 as members of a group called JUSTIS. Both wrestlers have appeared on AEW programming before, so we might see them pop up again here.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.