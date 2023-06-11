Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Revealed with First Trailer

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was revealed today at the Xbox Summer Showcase. This looks to be the next game in the mainline series, and it might be one of the biggest departures yet. The trailer opens with Yakuza: Like a Dragon star Ichiban Kasuga washing up nude on a beach. The interesting thing is that it doesn't seem like he's in Japan. We haven't seen the mainline series leave the country much in the past, so if Ichiban is taking an extended trip to what seems to be Hawaii, we might have some big changes in store when the game launches in early 2024.

That said, it could just be a short one-off location as part of the story. Truthfully, the trailer didn't actually show much. It was more of an Austin Powers-like joke about Ichiban being naked than anything else. The only real substance we got is the new title for Yakuza 8. Infinite Wealth, like the trailer, doesn't really tell us much. That could be a further hint that the series is going to America for an extended stay or it could be something entirely different.

What we do know is that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, if it is the eighth game in the mainline series as expected, will star both Ichiban and Kiryu. It'll also keep the RPG-like combat from Yakuza: Like a Dragon and give both protagonists their own group of characters to recruit to their parties. Again, this trailer didn't show us much, but developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has given us the above-mentioned details in passing over the last few months.

Either way, it's a great time to be a Yakuza fan. Like a Dragon: Ishin came out earlier this year and let players go back to the Bakumatsu era in Japan. Later this year, we're getting Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which puts the series' focus back on Kiryu to see what he got up to between Yakuza 6 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Now, we know that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is due out for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms in early 2024.