Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Following a leak earlier this morning, Sega and developer RGG Studio have confirmed the launch date for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. After being written out after the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Like a Dragon Gaiden will see the return of longtime franchise protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in a story that will lead up to the events of Like a Dragon 8. And while it previously wasn’t known what the next Like a Dragon game would entail, we now have a better idea thanks to the first trailer for the title.

Revealed during today’s Summer Game Fest broadcast, RGG Studio gave fans a sizable glimpse at Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. This first reveal trailer for Like a Dragon Gaiden showed off a number of different gameplay sequences while also dropping hints about where the story will go. Although the mainline Like a Dragon series is also now a turn-based RPG, Gaiden will take the franchise back to its real-time action roots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the trailer for yourself here:

“Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name follows the story of Kazuma Kiryu, operating under the codename ‘Joryu,’” says the official story description of the game. “Once a legendary yakuza, he faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Thrilling sub-missions will draw you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori and Yokohama.”

As earlier leaks indicated, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is set to launch later this year on November 9 and will be the second Like a Dragon title that has released in 2023 alongside Like a Dragon: Ishin. When Gaiden does hit store shelves, it will be available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Additionally, pre-orders for the game are now live and the game will retail for only $49.99.