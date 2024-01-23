Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Review in Progress: A Vacation That You Never Want to End

We have a confession to make: The reason you're not reading a scored review for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is that, much like Ichiban Kasuga, we have become lost on Dondoko Island. Developer RGG Studios' version of Animal Crossing is one of the more involved minigames the Like a Dragon franchise has ever seen, and I've spent a huge chunk of my 60-odd hours trying to build the best Hawaiin resort the world has ever seen.

In some ways, that's the way to play Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: RGG games are best experienced by taking in everything and enveloping yourself in the heartfelt, action-packed, and wacky world the studio has created. If you're mainlining Ichiban's story, you're doing it wrong. After all, this is a game with a button dedicated to throwing up the Shaka symbol to the residents of Hawaii. If you're not diving in and vibing with everything Infinite Wealth has to offer, you're doing yourself a disservice.

Infinite Wealth Has Enough Content for Multiple Games

(Photo: RGG Studio)

Thankfully, almost everything here is, at worst, good. Between adding an entire battle system to the Pokemon-like Sujimon system, dropping in an entire set of Kiryu-specific side quests called the "Bucket List," and the aforementioned Dondoko Island adventure, there's more than enough to sink your teeth into. That's not even getting into the smaller games, like Ichiban's dating app, the Crazy Taxi-inspired delivery game, or all of the standard minigames that the series is known for (Darts, Mahjong, the arcade, etc). The developers said Hawaii is the biggest map they've ever created and they have stuffed that thing full of content. Again, I am around 60 hours in and feel like I could easily double that playtime by the time I uninstall the game.

Of course, that side content is only half of the game. The main storyline and the core combat is where Like a Dragon (previously Yakuza) games often live and die. Granted, I think there's only been one game in the franchise that's not at least good (Yakuza 5), but when LaD's combat and story are working, there's nothing like it in video games.

Fortunately, I'm here to report that both aspects live up to the previous entry Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Since I'm not finished with the main story, I don't know if it will pay off as well as one of my favorite games of all time, but the twists and turns it's taken me on are captivating. On top of that, I think they do a great job in justifying splitting up the party so that Ichiban and former protagonist Kiryu Kazama both have their own groups. That split lets the team do some fun things with a split perspective to keep the audience in the dark, at times, before hitting them with a gut punch. Some might not love that certain characters are locked out for a chapter or two, but it's working well for me so far.

Like a Dragon: Combat Evolved

On the combat side, this feels like a major upgrade from Yakuza: Like a Dragon and it's all thanks to one change. Now, you can control where each character moves in battle. You don't have free roam like in the action-focused Like a Dragon games. Instead, you have a circle of movement around your character that you can work within. As you level up, that circle gets a little bigger, but learning how to use your limited movement to give yourself the advantage is key to most fights.

With the ability to move around the battlefield, RGG has opened up several new possibilities for taking out foes. The most important of these is backstabbing. No, this isn't the Dark Souls-ification of Like a Dragon. If your opponent is focusing on one of your other party members, you can circle to their backside and get off an attack that deals a ton of extra damage. You can also get a proximity bonus if you get up close and personal and, as you improve your Bond with the characters in your party, you can unlock even more combat options, but the backstab was the attack that got me out of more than one sticky situation.

Outside of the movement options, combat is very similar to Yakuza: Like a Dragon. You're still using abilities to gain a type advantage over your opponents, switching to different classes to open up new attack options, and bringing the story into the mix through the previously mentioned party Bond mechanics. However, because Kiryu is now involved, the developers have given him a few options to unleash his action-focused moveset.

From the jump, you can switch between three of his most famous combat styles while in the thick of things to suit your needs. For me, this mostly just meant flipping to Beast when an enemy was guarding to break through their defense. As you progress, you'll also unlock the ability to turn on the Dragon of Dojima style and, for a few brief seconds, use Kiryu's trademark combat skills in their full glory. It's not nearly as robust or fun as an old Yakuza game, but it does give you a fun nostalgia hit every time you flip the switch to turn it on.

You can probably tell by now that I'm in love with this game. We can't give it a score because we haven't seen where it ends, but it's hard to imagine this won't become a game I recommend to every human on the planet with a pulse. Even if it isn't able to nail the landing as expertly as the last few games from RGG Studios, it's worth the price of admission just to hang out with those silly weirdos on Dondoko Island for several afternoons.