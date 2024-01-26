Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Difficulty Spike and When to Expect It

One of the biggest complaints about Yakuza: Like a Dragon is that RGG included a massive difficulty spike during Chapter 12. If you don't grind up several levels in that game's dungeons and have the right skills swapped to your characters, you'll come up against a seemingly impassable wall. Now that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out, many players are wondering if the developers at RGG Studios have done the same thing again. For the most part, the game does a good job of communicating a suggested level before each big fight, but there is a point in the story where Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth gets a big spike.

When is the Difficulty Spike in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

It's important to note that you will not find spoilers for this fight below outside of knowing when it's coming. If you want to go into the fight without any prior knowledge, you can rest assured that none of the particulars will be spoiled for you. If you still need help with the fight, we do have a full boss guide to help you prepare for the fight and complete it. That said, none of those spoilers will be found below.

As mentioned, there are several big boss fights in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Before all of these major fights, you'll also be given a recommended level and weapon level before starting. Generally, as long as you hit those targets, you'll be in good shape for most fights. However, there is one major difference and that comes in Chapter 12. If you played Yakuza: Like a Dragon, this part is probably very familiar.

The game tells you that the recommended level for the Chapter 12 fight is 41, but that is a lie. If you've perfectly constructed your party, you'll have a chance, but the boss you're fighting is all higher level than that. Because they're boss characters, that makes them even stronger, so you'll likely want to be at least level 45 or higher to keep yourself out of trouble.

Fortunately, the game does give you access to a dungeon in Hawaii that will get you up to level 50 with relative ease. If you run through the first 15 levels of The Castle, you'll be more than prepared for the Chapter 12 boss fight. Of course, you don't have to grind that far if you don't want to, but it does make the fight relatively trivial if you're having difficulty winning.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.