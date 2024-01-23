Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Scores Say It's the Best Yakuza Game Ever

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches later this week, but reviews have already gone live for the next game in developer RGG Studio's long-running Yakuza franchise. Since finding major success in the West with Yakuza 0, the series has consistently been a hit with fans and critics, but Infinite Wealth has seemingly set a new bar with reviewers. While the score could change slightly as more reviews come in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is currently sitting at 90 on Metacritic, making it comfortably the highest-scoring game in the franchise to date.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Review Scores

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is now the highest scoring game in the entire Yakuza franchise and the first to score a 90 or more.



Previous high was Yakuza 0 (85) and Yakuza: Like a Dragon (84).



Congratulations @RGGStudio! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3yfug1UKUN — KAMI (@Okami13_) January 23, 2024

As mentioned, the Yakuza series hasn't put a foot wrong since Yakuza 0. That game was previously the highest-rated in the series on Metacritic at 85. Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the game preceding Infinite Wealth, is just behind it at 84. With Infinite Wealth relatively easily clearing the 90 mark, it's safe to say that it won't be losing that top spot even if a few lower-scored reviews trickle in over the coming days. It's likely going to get at least one more positive review, as our review in progress calls Infinite Wealth "A vacation that you never want to end."

Intriguingly, The Xbox Series X/S version is performing the best on Metacritic. Part of that is because the vast majority of reviews come from the PlayStation 5 version of the game, but the Xbox version is topping the scales at 93 OVR. The PC version is just behind PS5 at 89, but it's safe to assume from those scores that all three platforms are holding up well technically during the review period. That's great news for fans, as they can rest assured they'll be in for a good time no matter where they decide to pick up Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Release Date

Fortunately, players won't have to wait too much longer to hop in and explore Hawaii on their own. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches on January 26. In addition to the consoles mentioned above, RGG's latest is also coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There aren't any reviews from those consoles, so it's impossible to say if they're up to muster technically. If you're planning to get the game on one of those platforms, it's probably worth waiting until launch day to see if anyone is having issues before making your purchase.

Either way, it's an excellent time to be Like a Dragon fan. Infinite Wealth is on a tear critically and should be poised to perform well commercially later this week. Last year, fans got to jump back in on old-school action-heavy combat in Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name. While RGG doesn't have anything else on the calendar for 2024, they'll likely start teasing fans about what's coming next later this year.