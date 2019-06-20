Cyberpunk 2077 Will Have Meaningful Expansions Like The Witcher 3

Cyberpunk 2077 will have meaningful, meaty expansions that will be similar to the expansions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which added 20-30 hour expansions after launch in the form of Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone, both of which were big enough and good enough to be standalone releases. There’s no word on precisely how many expansions the game will have, but during a recent interview with Prima Games, UI coordinator Alvin Liu noted that they will be complete experiences and not be cut from the main game.

“We’re not withholding content, we’re not withholding story for the future to try to, you know, monetize it or sell it in pieces or anything like that. You’re going to get the whole, full value game here,” said CD Projekt Red.

Again, specifics on the expansion content is scarce right now, but CD Projekt Red notes it will have more to share about said content in the future. That said, it sounds like it will be the saem situation as The Witcher 3, meaning the expansions will be story-based and lengthy, but for the moment, this hasn’t been confirmed.

As you will know, single-player expansions aren’t as common as they used to be, especially story-driven single-player expansions. If single-player, narrative-driven games get post-launch content, it’s usually smaller DLC story content or added features. The days of Blood and Wine-sized expansions are seemingly beyond us, but it doesn’t seem CD Projekt Red has gotten the memo.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of any additional ports. However, we do now know the game, barring any delay, will release worldwide on April 16, 2020.

For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official pitch:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

