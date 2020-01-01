Limited Run Games Announces New Year’s Day Blowout Sale

While most people likely plan to sleep in on New Year’s Day, gamers might want to make sure their alarms are set for 10 a.m. EST. That’s when Limited Run Games will hold their annual New Year’s Day Blowout Sale! The publisher will make a number of titles available again, including some highly-demanded games. Potential buyers should note that quantities are expected to be very limited, as these copies are leftovers from the past year (or more), and not actually new print runs. On the flip side, that means the usual wait time for the games to arrive will be quite a bit shorter than the norm.

Set those alarms! The BLOWOUT SALE is tomorrow starting at 10 am ET. Everything available for tomorrow is now on our site: https://t.co/njJiJvJZDC pic.twitter.com/5BBUxtfZOS — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) December 31, 2019

The publisher has compiled all of the games that will be available during tomorrow’s sale here. Titles such as Celeste, Yooka-Laylee, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, and Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy will be available. In addition to standard editions of the games, a number of Collector’s Editions will be available for certain games, as well. None of the games can be ordered until they go on sale tomorrow, but eager fans can take a look at the placeholder pages so they can attempt to purchase them as soon as the sale begins. According to Limited Run Games, the copies that are being sold tomorrow are games that were held in reserve for shipping errors or because of order minimums. For example, Nintendo makes the company purchase cartridges to the nearest thousand copies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the uninitiated, Limited Run Games offers small print runs for games that have been previously released as digital exclusives. The company manufactures games for PlayStation 4, Vita, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and PC. The publisher takes game preservation quite seriously, and their offerings have helped to ensure that some games won’t disappear forever once they’re removed from digital marketplaces. As digital releases and game streaming become a bigger part of the industry, certain games have already been lost completely. For years, fans have begged LRG to offer a physical release for Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World, which can only be played by those who previously downloaded the game to a PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360. So much so, in fact, that it has become a running joke on social media.

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓

┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃

┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃

no more “where’s Scott Pilgrim?”

┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃

┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃

┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛ — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) December 30, 2019

Do you plan on checking out the sale tomorrow? What games are you hoping to grab? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!