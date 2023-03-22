Little Nightmares Creator Reveals Teaser Image for New Game

Tarsier Studios is best known as the studio behind Little Nightmares and Little Nightmares II, but the developer is moving on to something different for its next project. Today, Tarsier's official Twitter account revealed a mysterious new image alongside the caption "new world. Emphasis on new." The image is pretty dark, and it's hard to make out much in the way of details, but it seems to be a lone light in the middle of a body of water. There's something quite creepy about it, and that's only fitting considering the studio's past work!

The Tweet from Tarsier Studios can be found embedded below.

New world. Emphasis on new. pic.twitter.com/mfEiFetxsf — Tarsier Studios (@TarsierStudios) March 22, 2023

In a follow-up Tweet, Tarsier confirmed that this new project will not be Little Nightmares III, but something new instead. While that might come as a disappointment for some fans of the series, the replies to the Tweet above have been mostly positive. It seems Tarsier's previous games have resulted in a lot of faith from players, and most are excited to see what comes next from the team! Unfortunately, there's been no hint about when the game might see release, or when we might get any additional updates.

Little Nightmares first released in 2017, while its sequel debuted in 2021. The two titles are horror games that put an emphasis on puzzle and stealth mechanics. In the first game, players are unable to fight back against the game's nightmarish enemies, with main character Six forced to avoid them. The sequel changed this element slightly, giving new protagonist Mono the ability to defeat smaller opponents.

It's unclear where Tarsier's new game will release, but both Little Nightmares games were available on multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia. With the exception of Stadia, the rest of these platforms seem like a strong possibility, but for now, fans will just have to wait patiently to learn more information!

Were you a fan of the two Little Nightmares games? Are you looking forward to the next game from Tarsier Studios? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!