Little Nightmares Developer Teases New Game

✖

Swedish studio Tarsier Studios -- the team best known for Little Nightmares and its sequel Little Nightmares II -- is teasing a new game. The tease comes the way of Twitter and the official account for the studio. As you would expect, everyone in the replies is speculating the game is Little Nightmares 3, but this is unlikely. Not only has Tarsier Studios said it's moving on from the series in the past, but it's now owned by Embracer Group while the IP is owned by Bandai Namco. A third game could be made in the future, but it's unlikely it will be from Tarsier Studios.

As for the tease itself, it's brief and minimal in terms of what it reveals or even conveys. It reveals nothing other than a piece of art that shows a similar art style to that of Little Nightmares. Meanwhile, the product of the teaser -- and the art itself to an extent -- suggests it's a horror game, which makes sense given the Little Nightmares heritage. The tweet itself is accompanied by the following caption: "We've been busy."

For now, this is the extent of the tease and there's been no follow-up, but the expectation now is that this mystery game will be revealed soon.

"Little Nightmares II might not be the traditional kind of horror game the genre's aficionados are accustomed to, but it's genuinely disturbing throughout and belongs in the category every bit as much as anything else that first comes to mind," reads the opening of our review of Little Nightmares II, the studio's most recent game. "It's eerie in a disarming sort of way with its soft and slow gameplay, and has a certain sticking power to it that'll leave people remembering haunting images and with many more questions at the credits than they had at the start of the game."

As always, leave a comment or two or 77 letting us know what you think or, alternatively, let me know what you think via @Tyler_Fischer_ over on Twitter. What do you want to see from Tarsier Studios next?