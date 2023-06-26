Kick CEO Comments on Potential Pokimane Deal

Between xQc, Adin Ross, Amouranth, BruceDropEmOff, and a few others, Kick is starting to amass a popular roster of streamers much at the expense of Twitch, who has now lost various streamers to the platform, including xQc, one of the most popular streamers in the world every year. That said, Twitch still has more views than its competitors and it has its own fair share of huge names, such as Pokimane, who has been in the headlines lately for criticizing Kick and streamers who have taken mega deals with the platform, such as the aforementioned xQc, who took a massive two year contract worth $100 million to join the platform.

When asked if she would accept a $10 million contract to stream on Kick, Pokimane responded with the following: "Nope. And it's not like because I got $10 million dollars. It's just because I'm good as I am. Why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have money, something about that is so cringe, to me personally. I understand if you need to make money, right? For me to do cringe s**t when I have money, I can't. Like, ew. Can someone put this into words better than I can? It's almost embarrassing. "

Pokimane gets asked if she would join Kick for $10 million pic.twitter.com/SS3TmHgDR3 — Twitch Clips (@ClippedTwitch) June 20, 2023

It was this stream, and clip, that really kicked off the ongoing beef not just between Pokimane and xQc, but Pokimane and seemingly the entire Kick platform. That said, during a recent interview with Jake Lucky Kick CEO Ed Craven revealed that Kick originally wanted to work with Pokimane, and from the sounds of it, is still open to working with the streamer, despite her recent comments.

"In terms of people we wanted to work with that turned us down... I'll be honest, we really wanted to work with Pokimane actually. That was a name that we just discussed early on, but I don't think she wants to work with us. We'll see if that changes," said Craven, followed by a laugh. "I'm serious, we were big fans, but listen that's alright, that's okay, we'll see, we'll see what happens."

Kick apparently wanted to work with Pokimane 👀 pic.twitter.com/AyvHfVmZTh — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 25, 2023

At the moment, it's hard to imagine Pokimane on Kick ever, let alone in the near future. It's also worth noting that it's not clear how serious Craven is with every part of this reply. Some have suspected there's a tinge of cap/sarcasm to his reply, but if there, it's made clear.