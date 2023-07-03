Kick Adds a New Feature to Better Filter Streams

Over the past few weeks, the streaming platform Kick has started to gain quite a bit of momentum. The service only launched at the beginning of the year, but it's already gotten major streamers like xQc and Amouranth to switch over from Twitch, largely due to how much better the revenue split is for creators on Kick. However, the team behind Kick isn't stopping there. The streaming platform has now announced that it is improving users' ability to filter out various streams depending on their preferences. As of today, you can now filter out gambling and hot tub streams.

The news comes from Jake Lucky, who spotted the additional filters and shared them on Twitter. If you want to use them, it's pretty simple. All you need to do is head to the settings tab and look at the bottom of the screen. There, you'll find options to filter out both gambling and hot tub streams. Once you select it, you just need to reload Kick's main page, and you'll see that those types of streams are now gone from the home page completely.

Kick has now added an option to disable all gambling and hot tub streams when viewing their site pic.twitter.com/GiGGBSnixF — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 3, 2023

This is a great addition for someone who wants to filter that out or anyone who wants to monitor what their kids are watching. Because it's something you have to opt into, it won't affect your viewing experience unless you want it to. Obviously, turning it on means that you won't be able to see those streamers, which means they might lose some visibility, but all-in-all it seems like a smart move on Kick's part to give users the options they need to cultivate their home page.

Regardless, it certainly feels like Kick is in a race against Twitch to provide a platform that both users and creators love. The improved money split is obviously Kick's big selling point right now, but things like this might be attractive to anyone trying to build an audience away from those types of streams. That said, Twitch still has a larger userbase, making it tough for many streamers to leave unless they have a massive deal from Twitch.