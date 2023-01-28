New Lord of the Rings Game Announced

A new Adventure Book game based on The Lord of the Rings is coming next month. Ravensburger has announced The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book game, a new cooperative board game that plays out the entire Lord of the Rings movie trilogy over a series of eight chapters. Each chapter will have different objectives and rules, with a board made up of two pages from the eponymous adventure book included in the game, with players trying to make their way through iconic scenes from the movies. Seven miniatures will be included in the game – the four Hobbits, Aragon, Gimli, and Legolas.

The Ravensburger Adventure Book line has featured various popular movies translated into a tabletop format. One novel aspect of the game is that each chapter is basically a mini-game with its own challenges and rewards. Each chapter moves relatively quickly, with chapters typically taking only 20 minutes to play through. To date, Ravensburger has released two other Adventure Book games based on The Princess Bride and The Wizard of OZ.

"The Lord of the Rings' immersive story world unfolded perfectly in our adventure book board game format," said Shanon Lyon, Game Development Manager at Ravensburger, in a press release announcing the new game. "We designed the game to capture the detail and thoroughness that The Lord of the Rings' fans have come to know and love from Ravensburger games. The thrill of the series' iconic moments truly jumps off the board game 'pages.'"

The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book game goes on pre-sale on January 31st and will go on sale exclusively at Target in February. The game will cost $34.99.

