Lords of the Fallen Update Makes Some Bosses Harder, Patch Notes Revealed

Being a Soulsborne game, Lords of the Fallen from Hexworks and CI Games is in part defined by its boss fights, the culminations of players practicing their dodges and well-timed attacks against enemies that gradually get more challenging. As such, people often have opinions about the best bosses whether they're the best because of how they're designed or how rewarding a fight is. For those who are looking for more challenging fights, you'll be happy to hear that some bosses have been updated in the game's latest patch to make them a bit more difficult.

Those changes apply to two different bosses in particular: The Spurned Progeny and another optional fight which Hexworks said consisted of a trio of bosses. For the former, the change could be taken as a buff or a nerf depending on how you look at it. The Spurned Progeny will no longer interrupt his own combo regardless of a player's actions, so his moves will be a bit more predictable in some cases, but also more relentless. For the trio of secret bosses, however, Hexworks says in no uncertain terms that the changes make them "more formidable adversaries."

The full patch notes for this week's Lords of the Fallen update can be found below:

Lords of the Fallen Patch v.1.1.191

Performance

The lingering VFX from the Barrage of Echoes eyeball explosion could persist for an extended period, potentially impacting performance if abused.

Balancing

The two gap-closing attacks of the Bringers of Stillness and Scarlet Shadows have been slightly nerfed to reduce their punishing nature when attacking from their own shadow.

The damage output of Charred Spirits in the Lower Calrath has been slightly nerfed, reducing it from 80 to 64. This adjustment is made to compensate for the fact that these Charred Spirits are the most aggressive among the "walking corpse" type enemies.

All "walking corpses" have had their charged attack damage reduced from 1.18 to 0.8. This change has been made because their animations did not accurately reflect the danger of the hit. Additionally, their anticipation animations have been slightly adjusted for better readability.

The hitbox of the Sunless Skein working forces has been better adjusted, as it was felt that it was spawning just a few frames too early.

The Barrage of Echoes (eyeball umbral spell) has received an additional failsafe to ensure they always explode upon hitting any environmental element.

Adjusted the hit direction of some projectiles to prevent the player from hit-reacting in an undesired direction. This change is purely cosmetic.

Ruiner's fire shield attack and jump knockdown attack have been slightly reduced in damage. However, his standard damage has been slightly buffed from 81-95. This adjustment aims to maintain the challenge while reducing the occurrence of one-shots in later regions of the game.

Bosses

The Spurned Progeny has undergone a minor adjustment to ensure that he never interrupts one of his combos, regardless of the player's actions.

The arena where the trio of secret bosses is concealed at a hidden location has been adjusted to enhance their navigation within the space. Additionally, they are now capable of exiting the column in their shadow form. In essence, these changes make them more formidable adversaries.

PvP

To provide more options when facing a skilled "parrier," we have disabled the ability to parry other players' kicks.

3D Photo Mode

Photo Mode no longer has a small black line in the bottom right corner.

Visuals

After an optimization, the Pieta chest armor has regained the correct IDs for the tincts, allowing tincts to be properly applied to it.

Fixed a nanite mesh on the 3D Gallery background that was incorrectly set up, eliminating white dot artifacts.

Audio

Umbral stigmas now have a more pleasant sound for their activation and deactivation.

Steam Deck