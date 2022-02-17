Lost Ark Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

The popular free-to-play video game Lost Ark from Amazon Games and Smilegate has officially released a new update that largely fixes several different issues, but the biggest part of the update is that Lost Ark has officially opened a new server region called Europe West. The new server region had previously been announced as in progress in order to alleviate excessive login queues in Europe.

It’s worth noting that while the new Europe West region of servers is officially open, it comes with several catches. Because it is distinctly a new region from Central Europe, region-wide features like Royal Crystal and Silver balances will not transfer should a player move from one server region to the other. This means that anyone looking to play in the new European region will not be granted things like “per Account” items that have already been claimed.

Maintenance has been completed and the servers are back online. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/Jkb0EUCn4P — Lost Ark (@playlostark) February 17, 2022

You can check out the full patch notes for the latest Lost Ark update, straight from the source, right here:

Fixed an issue where Royal Crystal refunds can get stuck pending when using the currency Exchange.

Made improvements to store connection and Product Inventory issues.

Fixed an issue where Procyon’s compass schedule could show an incorrect time for Adventure Islands.

Fixed an issue where dyeing the Northern Lawmaker skin on any Warrior sub-class would prevent the skin from displaying properly.

Fixed an issue where emoticons would be displayed as text when two players with different language settings were chatting.

Fixed an issue with DX11 where the UI Scale becomes offset for after changing from native resolutions while in Full Screen.

Fixed an issue where players were getting booted from the game while playing in the Central Europe region.

Implemented the groundwork for a new region to host servers in Europe, called “Europe West.” While you will be able to see this region selection tab after the maintenance is complete, these servers will not be available to players immediately.

As noted above, the latest Lost Ark update is out now. The video game more generally is officially available for PC via Steam as a free-to-play video game. The aforementioned new server region in Europe is live as of today. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Lost Ark right here.

What do you think about Lost Ark so far? Have you had a chance to play for yourself as of yet? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!