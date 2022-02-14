Lost Ark Adding New Server Region to Help With Login Queues

If you are at all familiar with the video game Lost Ark, it should come as no surprise that it is immensely popular. So popular, in fact, that it is already the second most-played game ever on Steam in terms of concurrent players. As is common for extremely popular free-to-play video games, Lost Ark from Amazon Games and Smilegate has struggled under the load of players trying to get in, leading to massive login queues in regions like Central Europe. To alleviate this specific problem, Lost Ark has announced that it will open an entirely new server region for Europe.

“We’re blown away by the number of players that have joined us in Lost Ark since our launch on Friday,” an announcement from over the weekend reads in part. “Arkesia is filled to the brim with eager players, so we’re working as quickly as possible to set up an entirely new region of servers in Europe. Due to the game’s architecture this is the only way to accommodate more players in Europe so it’s a joint effort between Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG. Rest assured we are working 24/7 until it’s live.”

We’re working as quickly as possible to set up an entirely new region of servers in Europe. We understand lengthy queue times may persist and will need time to help accommodate all players to get in game.



While the announcement of a new region for Europe is sure to be welcome news to many, it does come with a catch. Because it is distinctly a new region from Central Europe and not a new set of servers for the Central Europe region, several region-wide features like Royal Crystal and Silver balances will not transfer. This means that anyone looking to play in the new European region, when live, will be abandoning such things as well as any items noted as “per Account” that have already been claimed. The announcement notes that the new region will be ideal for anyone that’s just starting up or hasn’t already made significant progress.

As noted above, Lost Ark is officially available for PC via Steam as a free-to-play video game. The aforementioned new server region in Europe is not yet live. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Lost Ark right here.

