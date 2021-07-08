New Lost Judgment Gameplay Revealed During PlayStation's State of Play

✖

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Lost Judgment already made headlines earlier in the week with the release of the game’s intro cinematic and some music, but that’s not all we saw of the game. Lost Judgment made an appearance during PlayStation’s latest State of Play event through a gameplay showcase that showed off more of detective Takayuki Yagami and his exploits. Nothing’s changed as far as the release date goes, so the game’s still scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on September 21st.

The gameplay shown was brief compared to other longer showcases like the one for Deathloop, but it still had plenty to show for those looking forward to the game. You’ll recognize Yagami immediately if you played the first, but you should also recognize plenty of other supporting characters who are making their sophomore appearances in this new game.

Sleuth the latest Lost Judgment trailer for more investigative action and another glimpse at everyone's new favorite shiba inu! Pre-order the Digital Deluxe and Digital Ultimate Editions now to get Early Access from Sept 21!https://t.co/gxC3kQRrdV#LostJudgment pic.twitter.com/5JhK5J0yPi — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) July 8, 2021

“From the creators of the Yakuza series, Lost Judgment weaves noir narrative and action-packed investigations into a mystery thriller,” a preview of the game reads. “With fresh cases to crack in a new location, take control of street-fighting detective Takayuki Yagami in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s upcoming action game. Do you have what it takes to solve the perfect crime?”

Pre-orders for the game are supposed to be opening soon, RGG Studio said. While the game does technically come out on September 21st, you’ll have to pre-order either the Digital Premium Edition or the Digital Ultimate Edition if you want to gain early access to the game and be among the first who start playing then. There’s no multiplayer component to the game since it’s just single-player like the first one was, however, so your only concerns with starting later than others should be avoiding spoilers that surface online in the days before the game’s wider launch.

As Sega and RGG Studio said previously, this game will follow the typical action-oriented setup of past Yakuza games including Judgment itself. That is to say that it won’t have the turn-based combat that was found in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, so if you enjoyed the deviation but missed the more traditional combat, Lost Judgment should be a return to the familiar.

Lost Judgment is scheduled to release on September 21st for early access players.