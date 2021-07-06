Lost Judgment Intro Cinematic Revealed

✖

Yakuza and Judgment fans still have a few more months to go before Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Lost Judgment releases, but the developer gave everyone something on Tuesday to help hold them over till it’s release. The game’s intro cinematic along with the theme song called “蝸旋 (Rasen)” by jon-YAKITORY and Ado was released this week to preview the game along with the returns of some familiar characters from Judgment. The game’s still scheduled to release on September 24th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

You can check out the intro cinematic below along with the theme song to get your first taste of the opening moments of Lost Judgment. Right from the start, we see Takayuki Yagami, the returning protagonist from Judgment along with a cast of characters from the first game’s story. It feels like a much quicker two minutes than it actually is, but it’s a welcome sight to see Yagami and company again.

While there is still a wait between now and the time the game releases, it’s not nearly as long a wait as you’ll spend on other games that aren’t scheduled to release until next year. Sega surprised people with its reveal of Lost Judgment (despite it being somewhat spoiled by leaks) by announcing that it’d be out and playable in a matter of months. What’s more, the game will be available worldwide on the same date instead of being released first in Japan and later elsewhere like we’ve seen from past Yakuza games.

Lost Judgment is also important in that it marks the official split of RGG Studio’s plans for the Yakuza “universe” its games exist in. Yakuza: Like a Dragon opted for a turn-based RPG-like system instead of the brawling street combat of past Yakuza games, and it was confirmed around the time that Lost Judgment was announced that future Yakuza games would maintain that turn-based setup. Lost Judgment, however, officially makes Judgment part of a series instead of a standalone game and will continue using the fast-based combat instead of a turn-based system. That could always change in the future as more games are released, but for now, that’s RGG Studio’s plan.

Lost Judgment is scheduled to release on September 24th.