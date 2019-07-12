Luigi’s Mansion 3 Nintendo Switch Release Date Leaked By Amazon

According to Amazon, Luigi’s Mansion 3 will release this October. More specifically, according to Amazon Mexico, the highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive will hit on October 4, which is a Friday. As you will know, Amazon Mexico has accurately leaked numerous games in the past, and there’s been rumors for awhile that Luigi’s Mansion 3 would release in October. In other words, everything lines up, including the date itself, which is a Friday, the most popular day alongside Tuesday for big games to release.

The leak comes not only from Amazon Mexico’s listing for the game, but the retailer has been sending out emails (via Reset Era) confirming orders, and in this email the date is mentioned. Now, of course, this should all be taken with a grain of salt, like any leak. But, as mentioned above, Amazon Mexico has been a reliable source in the past.

Interestingly, this is not long after the Nintendo Switch Lite arrives on September 20. In other words, it looks like Luigi’s Mansion 3 will be a launch-ish game for the new Switch, which makes sense given that the Nintendo Switch Lite is more geared for the 3DS audience, which is where the last Luigi’s Mansion game released.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is in development for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the exclusive, courtesy of an official pitch from Nintendo:

“Luigi embarks on a dream vacation with Mario and friends upon receiving an invitation to a luxurious hotel. However, his dream quickly becomes a nightmare when King Boo reveals everything had been a ploy to capture Mario and friends. With the assistance of Professor E. Gadd once again, the reluctant and cowardly hero Luigi traverses up and down treacherous floors of the now-ominous hotel on a quest to save them.”

