Machine Gun Kelly Demands Lead Role For Zelda Movie: 'If I Don't Play Link We Have a Problem'

Machine Gun Kelly is adamant that he is the right person to play Link in the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie. More and more video games are being adapted for the big screen (and the small screen as well), which gets a lot of fans very nervous. Although video game adaptations have improved tremendously over the last few years, they're still not guaranteed wins. Fans have high expectations for how these games should look and feel, especially since it's not like a book where it's just in your head. There's a visual language for a lot of these games already and they have to be brought to life. Adaptations have had great success like The Last of Us and given fans hope for other adaptations.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Nintendo and Sony would join forces for The Legend of Zelda movie. The movie will be helmed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and The Maze Runner director Wes Ball with a script from Derek Connelly, the writer of Jurassic World. Some fans are a bit skeptical of the team behind the film, but Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto has assured fans they have spent a decade working on the movie and understand the expectations. With that said, there are tons of fan casts out there for Link and Zelda. As spotted by People, Machine Gun Kelly has thrown his name in the hat and is demanding he be cast as Link. The rapper noted his interest on an Instagram story, stating "If I don't play Link we have a problem."

If we are all being completely honest with ourselves, it is probably extremely unlikely Machine Gun Kelly is the one Nintendo chooses to lead what will likely be a billion dollar franchise. MGK does have acting experience and has been in a number of films like Bird Box, but he has never led a blockbuster film. Nintendo is also reportedly looking for someone in the mid-late teens to play Link, so that would take Machine Gun Kelly out of the running. Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer has also expressed interest in playing Zelda, but the movie likely won't cast anyone for quite a while.