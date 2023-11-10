The Legend of Zelda Movie: Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer Wants to Play Zelda

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer is all in on possibly playing Zelda in The Legend of Zelda movie. Over the last decade, tons of video games have been adapted for the big screen. We've had Hitman, Tomb Raider, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mario, and many others in film, but there have also been a ton of games adapted for television. Naturally, when adapting such iconic games, many have debated about who should play the protagonists. Chris Pratt was a very controversial pick for Mario, but ultimately, people ended up being ok with it once they heard his performance. Pedro Pascal ended up being a slam dunk casting for Joel in The Last of Us, but now fans are debating who should be cast in the recently announced The Legend of Zelda movie.

One of the most obvious fan casts is Tom Holland as Link, but rumors about what the studio is looking for someone much younger for that role. As for Zelda, it's a bit more of a mystery. Fans have suggested that Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer has a striking resemblance to Princess Zelda. The actress was asked about possibly playing Zelda in the live-action film by ET at the premiere of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. She gave a pretty enthusiastic response to the question and noted that she's a fan of The Legend of Zelda games.

"That would be so cool," Schafer said about playing Zelda in the live-action film (via Variety). "I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool."

Hunter Schafer reacts to fans wanting her to play Zelda in a live-action series. #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/Hb6FfxRzWC — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 21, 2022

The Legend of Zelda movie has been in the works for years, according to Miyamoto. Whether or not they have a cast in mind is a mystery. Director Wes Ball is finishing up work on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, so he may not be able to cast anyone until sometime next year at the earliest. Either way, this movie probably won't release until 2026 at the earliest. It's unclear how far along the film actually is, but hopefully, casting can happen shortly after the Apes movie is released next spring.