Madden NFL 22 Reveals Top Defensive Line and Edge Rusher Ratings
Madden Rankings Week is finally upon us, as EA Sports and ESPN got things started on Monday morning by revealing the top 10 wide receivers in Madden NFL 22. Each day will bring new ratings to the forefront, and Tuesday saw a shift to the defensive side of the ball, as EA revealed the top edge rushers and defensive linemen in the upcoming game.
The presentation of top defensive linemen began with the announcement that All-Pro Aaron Donald is once again a part of the elusive 99 Club, marking his fifth season with the highest possible overall rating in Madden. Donald is the second player announced for the 99 Club in Madden NFL 22, followed by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.
There's a big gap between Donald and the second-highest defensive lineman in Madden this year, as Fletcher Cox received a 94 overall rating, five points lower than Donald.
Here's how the ratings of the top 10 defensive linemen in Madden 22 shake out:
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams - 99 Overall
- Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles - 94 Overall
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs - 92 Overall
- DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts - 92 Overall
- Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers - 92 Overall
- Michael Pierce, Minnesota Vikings - 91 Overall
- Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens - 90 Overall
- Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers - 89 Overall
- Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh Steelers - 89 Overall
- Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 88 Overall
The list of top 10 edge rushers in Madden 22 has a larger collective rating than the defensive linemen, with nine players getting a rating higher than 90. However, there isn't an edge rusher in the 99 Club, the highest-rated player in the position group is Cleveland's Myles Garrett at 98 overall.0comments
Here's the full list:
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns - 98 Overall
- Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears - 96 Overall
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers - 94 Overall
- Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals - 94 Overall
- J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals - 94 Overall
- Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints - 93 Overall
- Von Miller, Denver Broncos - 93 Overall
- Joey Bosa, San Diego Chargers - 92 Overall
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers - 90 Overall
- Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers - 89 Overall
What do you think of the new Madden ratings so far? Are you looking forward to seeing how the rest of the ratings shake out over the course of the week? Let us know in the comments!
Madden NFL 22 is set to be released on August 20th, debuting on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.