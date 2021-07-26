Madden NFL 22: Top 10 Wide Receiver Player Ratings

✖

After revealing the cover of Madden NFL 22 earlier this summer along with some initial key details, the team at EA Sports has now started to unveil one of the most-anticipated aspects of the title: player ratings. Starting today, EA began to unveil the top 10 players at each major position in the game. And while it didn't reveal every player rating in the game at once today, it started this ongoing series of announcements off with wide receivers.

Revealed by ESPN, the top 10 receivers within Madden NFL 22 were shown off to the public today. Of this top 10, Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams happens to top the chart and is considered the best at his position. Adams happens to even boast a 99 overall player rating, making him part of the incredibly rare "99 Club".

As for everyone else, here is the full list of the top 10 wide receivers in Madden NFL 22 this year:

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers - 99 overall DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals - 98 overall Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs - 98 overall Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills - 97 overall Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans - 95 overall Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints - 94 overall Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers - 93 overall Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys - 92 overall Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 91 overall Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears - 90 overall

As you can see, there is quite a good mix of receiving talent in this top 10. At this point in time, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams are widely considered two of the best all-around receivers in the league, which is why they rank so highly. That being said, someone like Tyreek Hill, who is primarily known for his speed, is still able to rank incredibly high overall for specializing in one major area.

It's worth noting that even though these are the player ratings right now, they could end up changing in the future. EA Sports often updates each Madden game over the course of a season, meaning that many of these overall stats could be changed. But when it comes to the day one iteration of Madden 22, this is who will be the best in the game.

Madden 22 Release Date

In case you weren't already counting down the days until launch, Madden NFL 22 is set to release in less than a month on August 20, 2021. The game will be arriving this year across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

What do you think of these wide receiver ratings in Madden NFL 22 this season?