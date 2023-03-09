Madden 23 Gets New TOTY Update With Season 4

The latest update for Madden NFL 23 has today been released by EA Sports across all platforms. At this point in time, EA is beginning to wind down its support for the latest Madden installment as it looks to shift its focus to the forthcoming arrival of Madden NFL 24. With this in mind, Season 4 of Madden 23 has now kicked off and brings the expected TOTY (team of the year) players to Madden Ultimate Team.

Available to download right now, the latest update for Madden 23 has rolled out to coincide with the beginning of Season 4. As a whole, this new patch doesn't make many sweeping changes to the football sim and instead just fixes a handful of bugs. When it comes to new additions, though, EA Sports has now let loose a number of new TOTY versions of some of the best players in the NFL that can now be earned in MUT. Beyond this, EA has also added and removed certain X-Factor abilities from various players around the league.

To find all of the latest changes and fixes that have been pushed out as part of this update for Madden 23, you can find the full patch notes attached down below.

NEW X-FACTORS

Josh Jacobs Backfield Master Backlash Closer



Dexter Lawrence Inside Stuff El Toro Unpredictable



Ja'Marr Chase

Mid-In Elite Mid-Out Elite Runoff Elite



Patrick Surtain II

Outside Shade Short Route KO Tip Drill



Roquan Smith

Tackle Supreme Flat Zone KO Deflator



Jaire Alexander

Acrobat Outside Shade Short Route KO



NEW SUPERSTARS

Sauce Gardner Acrobat Inside Shade



DEMOTED X-FACTORS

Khalil Mack

Cam Jordan

Aaron Rodgers

Jonathan Taylor

Darius Leonard

Chandler Jones

DEMOTED SUPERSTARS

Ryan Ramczyk

Rodney Hudson

Eric Kendrics

Joe Mixon

Russell Wilson

Myles Jack

Xavien Howard

Gameplay Updates:

Fixed an issue where the user controlled Quarterback could not snap the ball after a specific ID the Mike animation would trigger.

Addressed an issue where RPO Alert and RPO Read plays out of certain formations would cause weak box logic to trigger resulting in multiple pancake blocks occurring all over the field.

General stability fixes

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Updated Auction House and Trade Block logic restrictions for Legends program items

Stability & General Fixes

Presentation & UI: