Madden 23 Gets New TOTY Update With Season 4
The latest update for Madden NFL 23 has today been released by EA Sports across all platforms. At this point in time, EA is beginning to wind down its support for the latest Madden installment as it looks to shift its focus to the forthcoming arrival of Madden NFL 24. With this in mind, Season 4 of Madden 23 has now kicked off and brings the expected TOTY (team of the year) players to Madden Ultimate Team.
Available to download right now, the latest update for Madden 23 has rolled out to coincide with the beginning of Season 4. As a whole, this new patch doesn't make many sweeping changes to the football sim and instead just fixes a handful of bugs. When it comes to new additions, though, EA Sports has now let loose a number of new TOTY versions of some of the best players in the NFL that can now be earned in MUT. Beyond this, EA has also added and removed certain X-Factor abilities from various players around the league.
To find all of the latest changes and fixes that have been pushed out as part of this update for Madden 23, you can find the full patch notes attached down below.
NEW X-FACTORS
- Josh Jacobs
- Backfield Master
- Backlash
- Closer
- Dexter Lawrence
- Inside Stuff
- El Toro
- Unpredictable
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Mid-In Elite
- Mid-Out Elite
- Runoff Elite
- Patrick Surtain II
- Outside Shade
- Short Route KO
- Tip Drill
- Roquan Smith
- Tackle Supreme
- Flat Zone KO
- Deflator
- Jaire Alexander
- Acrobat
- Outside Shade
- Short Route KO
NEW SUPERSTARS
- Sauce Gardner
- Acrobat
- Inside Shade
DEMOTED X-FACTORS
- Khalil Mack
- Cam Jordan
- Aaron Rodgers
- Jonathan Taylor
- Darius Leonard
- Chandler Jones
DEMOTED SUPERSTARS
- Ryan Ramczyk
- Rodney Hudson
- Eric Kendrics
- Joe Mixon
- Russell Wilson
- Myles Jack
- Xavien Howard
Gameplay Updates:
- Fixed an issue where the user controlled Quarterback could not snap the ball after a specific ID the Mike animation would trigger.
- Addressed an issue where RPO Alert and RPO Read plays out of certain formations would cause weak box logic to trigger resulting in multiple pancake blocks occurring all over the field.
- General stability fixes
Madden Ultimate Team Updates:
- Updated Auction House and Trade Block logic restrictions for Legends program items
- Stability & General Fixes
Presentation & UI:
- Privacy & Cookie Policy updated.