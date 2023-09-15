Madden NFL 24 First Ratings Update Includes Big Movers Jordan Love and Breece Hall

The first week of NFL action is in the books, which means it's time for Madden NFL 24 to get its first ratings update. While there aren't any new members of the 99 Club this week, there are several players moving up the rankings with standout performances. On the other hand, several players posted duds in Week 1 and have dropped down the rankings as a result. One thing to note is that Madden NFL 24 isn't docking players for injuries, so you won't see someone like New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the list even if he might not play another down this year.

Who Are the Biggest Movers in Madden NFL 24's Week 1 Roster Update?

Week 1 in the NFL had several players impressing, so it's no surprise to see several players getting big jumps. Others, like Christian McCaffrey, were already highly rated, so their boosts are smaller, while still being important. Here are all of the key players that have gotten a boost in the Week 1 Madden NFL 24 roster update:

RB Christian McCaffrey – 97 OVR (+1)

CB Patrick Surtain II – 95 OVR (+1)

LOLB T.J. Watt – 95 OVR (+1)

DT Quinnen Williams – 94 OVR (+1)

CB Darius Slay Jr. – 93 OVR (+1)

FS Jessie Bates III – 93 OVR (+2)

MLB Roquan Smith – 93 OVR (+1)

LT David Bakhtiari – 91 OVR (+1)

LE DeMarcus Lawrence – 91 (+1)

CB Marshon Lattimore – 91 OVR (+1)

HB Aaron Jones – 90 OVR (+2)

QB Tua Tagovailoa – 85 OVR (+2)

HB Breece Hall – 84 OVR (+2)

RB Aidan Hutchinson – 83 OVR (+2)

MLB Devin White – 81 OVR (+2)

FS Jordan Whitehead – 81 OVR (+2)

QB Brock Purdy – 76 OVR (+3)

QB Jordan Love – 75 OVR (+3)

On the other side of things, several players struggled in their first week of action. These players could turn things back around, but for the first week, their ratings have taken a hit. Here are all of the key players who have fallen down the rankings:

SS Derwin James Jr – 94 OVR (-1)

QB Joe Burrow – 94 OVR (-1)

DT Dexter Lawrence II – 93 OVR (-1)

QB Josh Allen – 93 OVR (-1)

RG Chris Lindstrom – 92 OVR (-1)

FS Justin Simmons – 91 OVR (-1)

HB Dalvin Cook – 88 OVR (-2)

HB Ezekiel Elliot – 82 OVR (-2)

SS Adrian Amos – 78 OVR (-5)

WR Kadarius Toney – 78 OVR (-3)

QB DeShaun Watson – 76 OVR (-2)

CB Bryce Hall – 75 OVR (-3)

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The full rating update can be found on Madden's official website. Just keep in mind that it's a massive list of players.

When Will Madden NFL 24's Week 2 Roster Update Drop?

(Photo: EA Sports)

Unlike the weekly Team of the Week drop in Madden Ultimate Team, weekly roster updates don't generally have a strict schedule. Today, the update dropped just a few hours before the real-world NFL's Week 2 kicked off with the Thursday night game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. Hopefully, EA will drop the roster update a bit sooner in the future, but Madden NFL 24 players might be stuck waiting until the last minute.

Madden NFL 24 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.