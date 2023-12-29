Madden NFL 24 Week 16 Roster Update Brings Lamar Jackson One Step Closer to the 99 Club

The NFL regular season is starting to wind down, which means it's nearly time for the Playoffs to kick off. That means the Madden NFL 24 roster is starting to finalize after 16 weeks of roster updates. Obviously, the roster will continue to get updates throughout the season, but many players are essentially at their endpoint now. With just two weeks left to go, there's not much more shifting to be found. That means Madden NFL 24 fans can rest safely knowing that their favorite players aren't going to fall down the rankings much more moving forward. However, Week 16 did have a few massive games with Playoff and MVP implications, which means that we saw quite a few star players rise to the occasion, while others fell off in primetime. Below, you'll find a full list of the biggest risers and fallers from Week 16.

Madden NFL 24 Week 16's Biggest Risers

The biggest game of Week 16 was undoubtedly the potential Super Bowl preview between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens. Not only are those two of the hottest teams in the NFL this year, but the two starting quarterbacks are essentially duking it out for this season's MVP award. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson came out as big winners, so it makes sense that he'd get a boost this week. One of the other big stories of the week was the Detroit Lions clinching their first divisional title since 1993. With that in mind, the team's star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown got a big upgrade to celebrate. Here are all of the big risers this week:

TE George Kittle – 97 OVR (+1)

QB Lamar Jackson – 96 OVR (+1)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 92 OVR (+1)

WR Mike Evans – 91 OVR (+1)

WR Amari Cooper – 90 OVR (+1)

HB Joe Mixon – 90 OVR (+1)

QB Matthew Stafford – 82 OVR (+2)

QB Baker Mayfield – 79 OVR (+2)

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day – 77 OVR (+2)

WR DeMarcus Robinson – 73 OVR (+2)

Madden NFL 24 Week 16's Biggest Fallers

On the other side of that 49ers vs. Ravens equation is Brock Purdy. The Niners quarterback has been on a tear all season and looked poised to go from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP this season. Unfortunately, his Week 16 performance may have derailed those hopes and he's taken a ding in Madden as a result. Here's a look at all of the biggest fallers.

MLB Roquan Smith – 95 OVR (-1)

WR Cooper Kupp – 89 OVR (-3)

HB Travis Etienne Jr. – 89 OVR (-1)

QB Brock Purdy – 85 OVR (-2)

QB Trevor Lawrence – 77 OVR (-2)

QB Ryan Tannehill – 71 OVR (-2)

Madden NFL 24 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.