Madden NFL 24 Title Update #6 Introduces Zero Chill, Patch Notes Revealed

With the holiday season quickly approaching, the team at Electronic Arts is preparing to bring back the popular Zero Chill promo in Madden NFL 24 Ultimate Team. To set the stage for the fan-favorite event, the team has introduced Title Update #6, which implements several changes that all Madden NFL 24 players will want to get an eye on. Ultimate Team players will be delighted to see players like Mike Evans and Donald Penn getting boosted items during the event. More players will be announced closer to the event's start, but this is a great launching point.

On the gameplay side of things, Madden players will notice key changes to blocking on RPO plays when the defense is rushing three players or less. Previously, players were able to exploit the blocking bonuses under those conditions to gain an unfair advantage, meaning you'll find it less effective. The team has also tweaked a few other areas of blocking and catching to keep things more in line with expectations. There are also several small changes for Franchise and Superstar mode, as well as a few Player Likeness updates making sure lesser-used players like Jarrett Stidham look true-to-life.

Below, you'll find a full list of patch notes for Title Update #6. Madden NFL 24 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Madden NFL 24 Title Update #6 Patch Notes

Title Update 6 is LIVE NOW in #Madden24!



🏈 Gameplay Improvements

🔧 Superstar and Franchise Fixes

🎮 MUT Updates

🥶 Zero Chill Coming Soon!



Learn More in Gridiron Notes⬇️ https://t.co/7VSLBOStaK — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) December 6, 2023

GRIDIRON NOTES

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue granting blockers a significant bonus to win-chance on RPO plays vs. defensive sets with 3 or less pass rushers. DEV NOTE: There is exploit-prevention logic that increases the offensive line blocking win-chance when heavy offensive sets are matched up against light sub defensive sets with 3 or less 'bigs' rushing the passer; this logic was activating on RPO plays incorrectly.

Tuning to reduce catch-penalty on catches where the receiver has to catch the ball behind or use a back-shoulder catch.

Fixed an issue in pass-block targeting that was allowing a pass rusher through unblocked when hovering a defender over the A-gap in the Dollar 3-2 DB Fire Press play.

Variety of general stability improvements.

FRANCHISE MODE

Fixed various Server issues that would cause disconnects.

Fixed various stability/crash issues.

MADDEN ULTIMATE TEAM

Fixed an issue that would cause the user to become softlocked after returning from the new currency screen during the Most Feared event.

Resolved an issue where EA Play Pro members were not receiving their monthly points.

Fixed an issue where reward reports were missing the source information.

Various text and visual improvements.

SUPERSTAR MODE

Fixed an issue where Drive goals were not granting XP.

Fixed an issue where users were not able to access Showdown mode.

Fixed various crash and script loss issues.

NFL AUTHENTICITY

Player Likeness Updates:

Seahawks QB Brett Rypien

Chargers QB Easton Stick

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham

UI

Fixed issue with missing UI after accessing the Notification Center from the Main Menu.

Fixed soft lock when dismissing the Friend Picker in PAF Online H2H.

Various stability updates.

AUDIO: