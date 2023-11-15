Madden NFL 24 Season 3 Adds New X-Factors and Superstar Abilities, Patch Notes

Madden NFL 24 Season 3 launched today, and it serves as an incredible throwback for veteran Madden fans. The headlining player is Michael Vick, whose appearance in Madden NFL 2004 is widely regarded as one of the most broken athletes in sports games not named Pablo Sanchez. In their quest to "Run It Back," the Madden NFL 24 developers have given this version of Vick a new superstar ability called "Backyard QB" and his own X-Factor called "'04 Vick," which gives Vick a massive boost to his scrambling when activated. It's hard to imagine this version of Vick being more broken than he was in 2004, but he's going to be a blast to have in your lineup.

Of course, Vick isn't the only player you can pick up for free in the new season pass. There are also earnable versions of Bruce Matthews, Darren Woodson, Barry Sanders, and Ted Hendricks. Each of those players also has their own new superstar ability, making them worth picking up and adding to your roster. The new season also sets the stage for the Thanksgiving Harvest event and a rookie-focused event called Blitz Prem1ere that goes live on November 23.

Below, you'll find the full list of patch notes for the new season. Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Madden NFL 24 Season 3 "Run It Back" Patch Notes

Earn storied NFL playmakers with all-new abilities (PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and PC only) on the Field Pass, feast on Ultimate Team™ rewards during Harvest and Blitz: PREM1ERE, and flash your skills in the first Superstar Showdown live event: the SNICKERS Fum-Bowl coming soon (PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and PC only).

ULTIMATE TEAM PROGRAMS

Harvest

There's plenty to be thankful for during Ultimate Team Harvest this season. Fill your plate with 92 OVR Champions, Thanksgiving Day Players that get upgraded if they play well on Turkey Day, and Hungry Harvest Players that upgrade even more when fed a Turducken collectible.

BLITZ: PREM1ERE

Earn dominant rookies in a class of their own during Blitz: PREM1ERE, starting November 23. Chase 92 OVR Champions equipped with a speed rating boost, pick up an upgradable player item at login, and play the fast-paced "Blitz OT" House Rules mode for more rewards.

FIELD PASS PLAYER ITEMS

Work your way up the Season 3: Run It Back Field Pass to earn storied NFL playmakers like Michael Vick, Darren Woodson, and Barry Sanders, all equipped with brand-new abilities. Note: PS4™ and Xbox One users can earn these weekly player items but they will not have the new abilities.

Michael Vick | QB | 93 OVR Earn Vick by logging in to Ultimate Team during Season 3. Starting OVR is 85, can be upgraded to a 93 OVR with collectibles earned at various levels of the Field Pass (Level 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50). Vick will unlock a new superstar ability, Backyard QB, once fully upgraded. Backyard QB description: Passers with this ability have access to four extra hot routes during preplay adjustments and receive more immediate playmaker reactions from WRs. Vick will also receive his own special X-Factor, '04 Vick. '04 Vick description: Run it back with Vick! The ultimate cheat code will have improved scrambling speed leaving the pocket. Activation Requirements: Rush 1+ yards 8 times Deactivation Requirements: Don't get tackled for a loss Note: QB scrambles on passing plays or designed QB runs will count towards the activation

Bruce Matthews | LG | 92 OVR Earnable at Level 45. Matthews comes with a new superstar ability, Omniscient. Omniscient description: Players with this ability can detect user-controlled defenders before the snap; as well as 3rd and 4th down blitzers. Can be bluffed.

Darren Woodson | SS | 91 OVR Earnable at Level 35. Woodson comes with a new superstar ability, Deep Zone KO. Deep Zone KO description: Defenders with this ability force more catch knockouts and react quicker in deep zone coverage; 20+ yards from the LoS.

Barry Sanders | HB | 90 OVR Earnable at Level 15. Starting OVR is a 90 and can be upgraded to a 91 OVR with a collectible earned at Level 55 (note: the collectible earned at Level 55 can only be applied to either Sanders or Hendricks. The collectible is interchangeable and can be applied to either player at any time depending on team fit.) Sanders comes with a new superstar ability, Backyard HB. Backyard HB description: When lined up at running back; players with this ability have access to four additional hot routes during preplay adjustments; and react more promptly to playmaker inputs.

Ted Hendricks | LOLB | 90 OVR Earnable at Level 5. Starting OVR is a 88 and can be upgraded to a 90 OVR with a collectible earned at Level 25. Hendricks can be upgraded even further to a 91 OVR by applying a collectible to his item earned at Level 55 (note: can only be applied to either Sanders or Hendricks. The collectible is interchangeable and can be applied to either player at any time depending on team fit.)



SUPERSTAR SHOWDOWN LIVE EVENT: SNICKERS FUM-BOWL

GAMEPLAY ELEMENTS

Don't drop the ball in the all-new SNICKERS FUM-BOWL live event featuring a SNICKERS arena takeover coming soon.

RULES Players will almost always fumble the ball when hit. Try to avoid defenders on your way to the end zone. Standard Showdown scoring rules apply.



REWARDS