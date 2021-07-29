Magic Showcase 2021 Announced

Magic: The Gathering will announce its upcoming slate of 2022 plans next month. Earlier today, Wizards of the Coast announced a "Magic Showcase 2021" event for August 24th, which will air on its Twitch channel at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT. Notably, the Showcase will feature both tabletop Magic: The Gathering and Magic Arena content, as well as a potential look at the next "Universes Beyond" set, which feature characters and franchises outside of the Magic: The Gathering multiverse. Based on previous years' events, fans of the franchise can expect a roadmap of 2022's releases, along with a few other surprises.

Get ready for Magic's biggest announcement day yet! Tune in to the Magic Showcase 2021 event August 24th at 8am PT on https://t.co/nUzYF5lf0v to learn about what's coming to tabletop, MTG Arena, and multiverses beyond in 2022. pic.twitter.com/4dmrZImNmG — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) July 29, 2021

Magic: The Gathering is in the middle of a very strong year, with both its "Strixhaven" and "Modern Horizons 2" sets breaking sales records. The game just released its "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" crossover set and is due to release two Innistrad sets to close out the year. We've had very few hints about future plans for the game outside confirmation that Magic: The Gathering would soon release Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks and a "themed expansion" focused on the characters of Lord of the Rings, both of which will fall under its "Universes Beyond" label. Wizards of the Coast also recently announced new exclusive mechanics for Magic Arena, which takes advantage of that game's digital technology.

Other potential topics for Magic Showcase 2021 include the in-development Netflix cartoon series, or perhaps a hint at the next major storyline for the game, following 2019's War of the Spark, which wrapped up a long storyline featuring almost all of the franchise's characters.

For now, be sure to check out Magic: The Gathering's Twitch page on August 24th for more details about the future of the popular card game. Feel free to leave your own speculation about what's coming up in the comment section.