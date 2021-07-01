Magic: The Gathering - Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Card Preview (Exclusive)

✖

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of a card from Magic: The Gathering's upcoming "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" set. It's preview season for Magic: The Gathering, with various outlets and influencers sharing previews of cards from "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," a new set that features characters, monsters, and spells from Dungeons & Dragons. Wizards of the Coast provided ComicBook.com with a preview card of our very own which we can now show off to readers.

"Feywild Trickster" is a Gnome Warlock Creature card that can be summoned with 1 Blue mana and 2 mana of any color. The card has a strength of 2/2, but its real power is in its ability to generate a 1/1 Water Faerie Dragon with Flying token whenever its player rolls a dice. Previews released today showed that there are a lot of blue spell cards with dice rolling effects, so this is a good way to guarantee a result no matter what you end up rolling on your dice. While a 1/1 token isn't powerful on its own, there are a few way that a Magic: The Gathering player can use an ever-growing collection of Faerie Dragons to their advantage.

Dice rolling is a new mechanic to Magic: The Gathering and is one of two new mechanics introduced in "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms." Several cards in the set require players to roll a 20-sided dice (a standard in Dungeons & Dragons) with the result of the dice roll determining what effect the card has. The new set also introduces several new "dungeon" cards that give players different effects whenever they enter a new room, which is determined based on the cards they play. Some cards even give players an additional effect for clearing a dungeon, which gives players an incentive to try to clear a dungeon as quickly as they can.

"Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" will be released next month.