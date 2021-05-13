Magic: The Gathering Arena Historic Anthology V Reveals Four New Cards (Exclusive)

Last week, Wizards of the Coast announced Magic: The Gathering's Summer of Legend featuring the releases of Modern Horizons 2, Magic's first Dungeons & Dragon set, and Historic Anthology V on Magic: The Gathering Arena. Like past Historic Anthology sets, Historic Anthology V introduces new cards from Magic's history into Magic: The Gathering Arena's exclusive Historic format. Historic Anthology V includes 25 cards new to Magic: The Gathering Arena and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal four of them. Provided by Wizards of the Coast, ComicBook.com can confirm that Sheoldred, Whispering One; Atarka's Command, Merfolk Looter, and Court Homunculus are all a part of Historic Anthology V.

You can see all four of these cards below. We've also included some of the other cards confirmed as part of Historic Anthology V.

Here is some additional information about events coming to Magic: The Gathering Arena during the Summer of Legend:

Taking place now, the Strixhaven College Cup lets you celebrate your favorite colleges and prove it by battling for points and prizes through the end of the month.

Beginning June 4 and running through early July, Jumpstart returns to MTG Arena. If you missed the excitement last summer or wanted to relive the experience again, your second chance is on the way.

July 31 and August 1 feature the next Arena Open. Your chance to earn up to $2,000 in prizes returns to Standard after the release of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms.

Finally, there's a "Mirror, Mirror" event that is going to let players explore another universe with "rebalanced versions of some of Historic's iconic banned cards," including Oko, Thief of Crowns, and Teferi, Time Reveler. Specifics weren't revealed but should be coming soon.

Historic Anthology V launches on Magic: The Gathering Arena on May 27th.