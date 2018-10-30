Save 36% on the Ultimate Guide to ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Lore

Magic: The Gathering turned 25 this year, so Wizards of the Coast partnered with VIZ Media to celebrate the occasion with a book that explores “the legend, lore, and origins of the bestselling strategy card game”. As you will see, Magic: The Gathering – Concepts & Legends is absolutely beautiful, and a steal for only $25.46 (36% off) on Amazon.

The slip-cased, hardcover book was written by Magic: The Gathering Senior Game Designer James Wyatt, and provides an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind the game. It also includes some stunning art prints. You can take a closer look at those prints in the gallery below, along with a sneak peek inside the book itself. The official description from VIZ reads:

“James Wyatt and the Wizards of the Coast team of storytellers and artists open up the archives to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how they develop the look and feel of the characters, planes, and creatures of the world’s most popular trading card game. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, this beautiful collector’s hardcover book features artwork, sketches and commentary showcasing the expansive world that has captivated generations.”

“CONCEPTS & LEGENDS pulls from the art and design teams’ sketch books and notes to focus on where the worlds and lore of Magic: The Gathering started 25 years ago, where we are now, and where we’re going to go next,” says Joel Enos, Senior Editor. “Made to highlight the 25th Anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, this is the ultimate collector’s book for Magic fans around the world.”

On a related note, the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons / Magic: The Gathering crossover entitled Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica is coming up fast. Pre-orders for Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica are live on Amazon right now for $29.49 (40% off after bonus $1.93 discount) with a release date slated for November 20th. The Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica Map Pack and Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica Dice Set are also available to pre-order now with discounts.

The title is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, which means you won’t be charged until the book ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are that this deal is as good as it’s going to get, so make sure to lock it in while you can.

Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica is the first full campaign setting publication since Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide, and it just happens to bring MTG‘s world of Ravnica into the D&D multiverse. The official description for Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica reads:

“A perpetual haze of dreary rain hangs over the spires of Ravnica. Bundled against the weather, the cosmopolitan citizens in all their fantastic diversity go about their daily business in bustling markets and shadowy back alleys. Through it all, ten guilds–crime syndicates, scientific institutions, church hierarchies, military forces, judicial courts, buzzing swarms, and rampaging gangs–vie for power, wealth, and influence. These guilds are the foundation of power on Ravnica. They have existed for millennia, and each one has its own identity and civic function, its own diverse collection of races and creatures, and its own distinct subculture. Their history is a web of wars, intrigue, and political machinations as they have vied for control of the plane.”

