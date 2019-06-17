Magic: The Gathering Reveals Core Set 2020 Planeswalkers, Promo Cards, and More

Previews season for Magic: The Gathering‘s Core Set 2020 begins in earnest today. Wizards of the Coast has revealed several cards from the new set releasing in July. They’ve also revealed packaging, promo cards, and who the five Planeswalkers featured in the new set will be. Magic fans already knew that Chandra Nalaar would be the set’s red planeswalker. She’ll also be the only of the five planeswalkers to have an uncommon and rare card in the set.

Wizards’ reveal of the five Planeswalkers Decks (instead of the usual two, which is just one of many changes coming with Core Set 2020) confirms the other planeswalkers featured in the set. Chandra will be the red planeswalker. Sorin Markov is the black planeswalker. Vivien Reid is the green planeswalker. Mu Yanling is the blue planeswalker. Ajani Goldmane is the white planeswalker.

In addition, Wizards released a preview of the new Ajani planeswalker card, Ajani, Strength of the Pride. You can take a look below.

The four mana mythic rare planeswalker turns lifegain deadly with its 0-cost ultimate that can exile all of your opponent’s creatures and artifacts (as well as Ajani, Strength of the Pride itself) if you’re life total is 15 greater than your starting life total. It’s +1 loyalty ability rewards wide strategies and Superfriends decks by gaining one life for each creature and planeswalker under your control. It’s -2 ability spawns a token version the popular Ajani’s Pridemate creature, which can turn all that lifegain into a win condition if not dealt with.

Wizards also revealed this set’s promo cards. The buy-a-box card is Rienne, Angel of Rebirth, a red-green-white legendary creature that adds recursion to other multicolored cards. She also costs 5 mana to play, is a 5/4 with flying, and gives other multicolored creatures you control +1/+0.

The bundle promo card is a special version of the card Chandra’s Regulator. Wizards will also release promo packs at special events during the M20 release. In these packs, players can find promo basic lands and special promo version of the cards Corpse Knight, Negate, Disfigure, Flame Sweep, and Thrasing Brontodon.

What do you think of the new Ajani planeswalker card and these promo cards being release with Magic‘s Core Set 2020? Is your favorite Magic: The Gathering planeswalker represented in the new set? Which card in the set are you most excited about so far? Let us know how you feel about all of this in the comments section.