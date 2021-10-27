Magic: The Gathering’s Dungeons & Dragons Set Was Game’s Best-Selling Summer Release of All Time

The Dungeons & Dragons-themed Magic: The Gathering set was one of the top-selling Magic: The Gathering card sets of all time. Earlier today, Hasbro held its quarterly earnings report, with the company reporting strong net revenue growth. Much of that was due to the strong performance of its Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming business line, which reported a 50% increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2020. A large part of Wizards’ impressive revenue came from the Magic: The Gathering set “Adventures in the Forgotten Realms,” which featured characters, spells, and themes from Dungeons & Dragons. According to the earnings call, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is on pace to be the best-selling summer set release in Magic: The Gathering history. In total Wizards has reported over $1 billion in total revenue through 9 months of 2021

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is proof (at least in Hasbro’s eyes) that the Magic: The Gathering crossover business will make a lot of money. During the Q&A portion of the call, Wizards CEO cited the set as an early example of the game’s planned crossovers with other brands such as Warhammer 40,000 and Lord of the Rings. Warhammer 40,000 will get several Commander decks, while Lord of the Rings will receive a full set in a similar vein to the “Adventures in the Forgotten Realms” set.

Magic: The Gathering has a packed schedule of upcoming releases planned for the rest of this year and into 2022. Wizards of the Coast is about to release two sets of cards based in their horror-themed Innistrad setting. Other products announced for the next year includes four standard sets in 2022, including a new look at Kamigawa, the aforementioned Dominaria United set, a trip to the brand new crime family-themed setting of New Capenna, and a look at The Brothers War, the first storyline ever hinted at in Magic: The Gathering. We’ll also the aforementioned Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks and a crossover with Fortnite in the next 24 months. Wizards of the Coast has also announced another D&D-themed set, this time themed around the Commander Draft format, which will be released next year.