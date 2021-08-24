Magic: The Gathering Announces New D&D Crossover Set

Magic: The Gathering has announced its second Dungeons & Dragons crossover set, this time focused on Commander Deck play. Next year, Wizards of the Coast will release "Dungeons & Dragons: Battle for Baldur's Gate," a Commander Legends sub-set that focuses on Commander Draft. The new set will bring in "iconic characters, new mechanics, more flavorful spells from D&D, plus Commanders Legends-style foil-etched legendary creatures." Wizards of the Coast plans to release the new set in the second quarter of 2022. A piece of concept art showed a nautiloid floating outside of the city of Baldur's Gate, which suggests that the new cards will have a tie to Baldur's Gate 3, an upcoming PC video game that kicks off with mind flayers attacking Baldur's Gate.

This is the second Commander Legends set, following the release of a set titled "Commander Legends" back in 2020. The set should contain a mix of new cards and cards popular in the Commander format, with cards coming in 20-card draft packs. The set is designed to be used in a special Commander draft. The draft contains 3 packs per player and players pick 2 cards per pick. In total, players build a deck of 60 cards.

This marks the second Dungeons & Dragons-themed Magic: The Gathering set released by Wizards of the Coast. Earlier this summer, Magic: The Gathering released "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," a full-sized set made up entirely of D&D characters, spells, monsters, and locations. The set introduced several new mechanics, such as Dungeon Delving, which provided various benefits whenever a character delved deeper into one of three classic D&D dungeons, and new alternate art styles inspired by D&D rulebooks. Many of the cards also featured adventure prompts, a first for the Magic: The Gathering franchise.

Magic: The Gathering also announced its full plans for 2022 this year, which includes a new Dominaria set and cards detailing The Brothers' War. Additional crossovers are also on the way, including Secret Lair drops focusing on Fortnite and Street Fighter. Netflix also announced that Brandon Routh would take on the role of Gideon Jura in their upcoming Magic animated series, which will come out in 2022.