Magic: The Gathering Chandra Pyromancer's Gauntlet Replica Is Back Up For Pre-Order

First launched in October 2022 as a Pulse exclusive that sold out in pre-order, Hasbro's wearable Magic: The Gathering Chandra Pyromancer's Gauntlet prop replica is back up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth priced at $299.99, and you don't need a membership to get free shipping on it this time around. Just use the code HOLIDAY39 at checkout. You won't be charged until it ships in January.

Needless to say, only MTG superfans will be applying for this collectible at that price, though you are getting an awesome-looking prop with some fun electronic features that simulate Chandra's powers, including lights, sounds, and misting effects. The package also includes a playable retro reprint card of Pyromancer's Gauntlet along with a stand, refill bottle (for the misting effect), 3 pairs of gloves, and 3 replacement wicks.

What's New With Magic the Gathering?

The answer is...a lot. For starters, Fallout, Assassin's Creed, Final Fantasy, Marvel, Doctor Who, Tomb Raider and Jurassic World, and more are all coming to Magic: The Gathering within the next few years.

"Magic has evolved in numerous ways in the last thirty years. Our designers continue to create new and thematic mechanics, we've adapted the game to support fan-created formats of play, and we continue to welcome new players into the Magic community through our Universes Beyond collaborations," said Bill Rose, global play lead for Magic: The Gathering at Wizards of the Coast. "One thing that has remained constant throughout our 30-year history is how much our players love Magic. As we look to the future, one of our guiding principles is to continue to curate new and memorable gameplay experiences, whether you've been playing Magic for a couple of months, years, decades, or anything in between."

