Magic: The Gathering Is Giving Jeff Golblum's Ian Malcolm From Jurassic Park His Own Collection

Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm is getting a collection of Magic: The Gathering cards devoted entirely to him. Wizards of the Coast is celebrating another year of Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair program -- which sells high-end, exclusive, limited edition cards -- with its annual "Secretversary Superdrop." The Superdrop brings several new Magic card collections, some tied to Magic: The Gathering's latest expansion set, Lost Caverns of Ixalan. The new expansion brought Jurassic World to the game, and two of the Secretversary Superdrop drops are Jurassic World-themed. The most exciting to many longtime Jurassic World series fans will be the Secret Lair x Jurassic World: Dr. Ian Maclolm drop, focusing on Goldblum's charismatic chaos theorist from Jurassic Park and its sequels.

The Dr. Ian Malcolm drop features four previously printed Magic: The Gathering cards that have been changed to fit the Jurassic World theme and feature Ian Malcolm in the artwork and flavor text. Those cards are Laboratory Maniac as "Chaotic Chaotician;" Tasha's Hideous Laughter as "Malcolm's Mercurial Mirth;" Tasigur, the Golden Fang as "Ian, Convalescent Charmer;" and Atla Palani, Nest Tender as "Dr. Ian Malcolm." The set also includes an Egg token with art showing Ian Malcolm watching a dinosaur egg hatch. More information is available at the Secret Lair website.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

The second Jurassic World drop for Secretversary is the Life Breaks Free collection. The set reimagines several creatures from Magic: The Gathering as some of the Jurassic World series' most iconic dinosaurs (Etali, Primal Storm as "Tyrannosaurus Rex;" Rampaging Ferocidon as "Velociraptor;" Polyraptor as "Indominus Rex;" Wayward Swordtooth as "Triceratops;" Regisaur Alpha as "Spinosaurus") with poster style artwork by Dan Mumford and Thomas Roach.

There more collections included in the Secretversary Superdrop, including the Tomb Raider collection. There's also Showcase: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, the stylishly futuristic Mycosynthwave, the holiday-themed Gift Wrapped, the chilly Paradise Frost snow-covered land set, and the pulpy Tales of the Time Stoppers and Through the Wormhole sets. Each set is available in standard and foil editions. More information on each collection can be found on the Magic: The Gathering website.

Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair program will continue into the new year. Recent and upcoming Secret Lair drops include collections based on Doctor Who and The Princess Bride.

Magic: The Gathering will continue to cross over with other properties via its Universes Beyond program. Upcoming collaborations include a Fallout set for the Commander format and full-scale expansions featuring characters from the Marvel universe.