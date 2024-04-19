Steam Deck Users Will Soon Be Able to Enjoy Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG

A Nintendo Switch exclusive is coming to Steam this June, and when it does Steam Deck users will be able to enjoy it right out of the gate. How do we know this? Well, Valve has gone ahead and "Verified" the game for Steam Deck two months before its release. For those unfamiliar with the verbiage around Steam Deck, Verified simply means Valve has tested the game for Steam Deck and has ensured "it works great with the built-in controls and display."

As for the game in question, it hails from 2021, where it debuted on November 11 in Japan, and a day later on November 12 in the United States. Upon release, the game, an RPG, garnered an 84 on Metacritic. The same year it was nominated for RPG of the Year at both The Game Awards and the D.I.C.E. Awards, though it did not win in either scenario.

If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Shin Megami Tensei V from Atlus and Sega. The RPG is currently exclusive to Nintendo Switch, but won't be once an enhanced version of the game, titled Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance releases on June 14, 2024. And when it does, it will make the RPG available on not just Steam, but PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as well. This enhanced version is also coming to Switch for those on the Nintendo console who want to double dip.

"Embark on this definitive version of the critically acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei V, massively expanded with a brand-new storyline featuring new locations, demons, and choices to make that will dictate the fate of all existence," reads an official blurb about this new version of the game. "Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance consists of two complete story paths: experience a brand-new route, the "Canon of Vengeance"-a dramatic tale of revenge by the fallen, centered around new characters and an enigmatic cohort of demons, the Qadistu, who plot their own dark designs apart from the war of those who fight to maintain order and those who seek to defy it. Or explore the original story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the "Canon of Creation"-an eternal conflict between angels and demons, in which the protagonist fights for the world's fate."

For more Steam Deck coverage -- including all of the latest Steam Deck news, all of the latest Steam Deck rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam Deck deals -- click here.