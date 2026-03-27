Marathon Has Already Dropped Out of the Top 100 Most Played Games on Steam This Month

Just weeks after launch, Marathon is already showing signs of a worrying slowdown on Steam. According to current player tracking data, the extraction shooter has slipped outside the platform’s Top 100 most played games, landing just beyond the cutoff with concurrent player counts hovering in the low tens of thousands at the time of writing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For a game that launched with significant attention and a strong initial surge, the drop is hard to ignore. Early momentum often sets the tone for a live-service title’s trajectory, particularly in its first month. Falling out of the Top 100 this quickly suggests that a noticeable portion of the launch audience has already disengaged, at least temporarily, rather than sticking around to build a long-term ecosystem.

It is also worth keeping in mind that Marathon’s audience skews heavily toward PC players, something previously reinforced by Bungie. That makes Steam performance a particularly important barometer for the game’s health. When engagement drops on this platform, it carries more weight than it might for titles with a more evenly split console population.

Steam Player Counts Point to Early Engagement Decline

Looking at the broader trend, this does not appear to be a sudden dip but a steady decline over time. Concurrent player counts have gradually decreased since launch, pointing to retention challenges rather than a one-off fluctuation. While some level of drop-off is expected after any given release, the pacing here suggests players are not finding enough reasons to stay engaged in the short term.

There are several factors that could be contributing to this pattern. Extraction shooters live and die by their ability to create tension, reward repeat play, and offer meaningful progression loops. If the early hours feel too punishing, too unclear, or simply not rewarding enough, players can bounce quickly. Early sentiment has also pointed to onboarding friction and pacing concerns, both of which can significantly impact retention during a game’s most critical window.

Timing plays a major role as well. The first few weeks are when a live-service game either builds a sustainable community or begins to lose visibility. As player counts drop, so does discoverability on storefront charts and streaming platforms, which can create a feedback loop that makes recovery more difficult without major updates or events to reignite interest.

That said, it is far too early to write Marathon off entirely. Live-service titles have recovered from similar positions before, often through substantial updates, reworked systems, and consistent content drops. Bungie in particular has a history of supporting and evolving its games well beyond launch, which leaves room for a potential rebound.

For now, though, the numbers reflect a clear shift. Marathon’s early momentum has cooled faster than many expected, and its immediate future will likely depend on how quickly meaningful changes arrive and whether they can successfully bring players back into the fold.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!