These Problems Are Bleeding Marathon’s Player Base and Need to Be Fixed Now

When a live service title is active, they very rarely collapse all at once. Instead, they lose players the way a ship takes on water. Slowly at first, then all at once when the small leaks are ignored for too long. That is the danger Marathon is drifting toward right now. The game has the bones of something great, but several lingering problems are draining the momentum, and they need to be addressed to keep its community alive.

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In the heat of a match, Marathon can feel fantastic even if you don’t know the logistics. Bungie’s trademark gunplay is still sharp, and the extraction loop has the potential to keep players hooked for hours. But outside those moments, cracks have already been appearing, threatening the very foundation of the title. None of these problems are impossible to fix, but if they continue to linger, they could slowly bleed away the player base. As Marathon is the newest game in the extraction genre, Bungie needs to deal with the following problems as soon as possible, or the game will capsize.

New Players Are Struggling Without a Safety Net

Courtesy of Bungie

Jumping into Marathon as a new player can feel like being thrown into a battlefield with no armor. Extraction shooters are already known for their high stakes, but Marathon often demands that newcomers learn everything while under relentless pressure. The game has a lot for someone new to take in, with loot being one of the most significant aspects to understand. Maps, mechanics, and combat rhythms also take time to understand, yet the game rarely offers a safe space where new players can actually learn them.

Those early hours are critical, and right now, they are where Marathon risks losing people the fastest. When a player’s first few matches turn into a cycle of confusion, lost gear, and quick eliminations, the experience stops feeling challenging and starts feeling hopeless. Quests are a major progression point, yet many of them are designed to be very challenging early on, largely due to the PvPvE aspect. Many players will not push through that wall long enough to discover the depth hiding underneath the surface. In today’s competitive multiplayer landscape, most players simply move on when the opening hours feel punishing instead of rewarding.

This problem becomes even more dangerous when Marathon is compared to competitors like Arc Raiders. Games that guide new players more carefully are far better at building confidence early on, which helps turn curious newcomers into long-term players. Without a stronger onboarding experience or some kind of early safety net, Marathon risks creating a revolving door where new players arrive, struggle briefly, and then disappear just as quickly. Even something as simple as adding a safety pocket for loot, would do much to change this.

Limited Customization Is Driving Engagement Down

Customization may seem like a smaller issue on the surface, but in modern multiplayer games, it is one of the systems that keeps players emotionally invested. Players want to look and feel cool. They want their character to represent their time, their effort, and their identity inside the game. It’s why customization in games is so common in today’s industry. When that system works well, it creates a powerful sense of ownership that keeps players coming back long after the novelty of the gameplay has worn off.

Right now, Marathon’s Runner customization feels too thin to serve that role. While there are options available, they feel limited and restrained, leaving players with fewer ways to shape their characters into something personal. Over time, that lack of depth becomes increasingly noticeable as more players begin to look similar across matches. Even with the currently available stuff, there’s not all that much variety to looks, which Bungie is sleeping on the importance of. This is rather ironic considering Destiny 2 is known for its extensive list of cosmetic options.

This may not seem catastrophic on its own, but engagement in multiplayer games often depends on those personal touches. Customization gives players a sense that they are building something over time, that their hours inside the game are shaping a character that belongs to them. Without that sense of growth and identity, the motivation to keep playing slowly weakens. If Marathon wants players to stay invested for the long haul, it needs systems that make their time feel meaningful.

A Clunky UI Is Frustrating Players and Causing Drop-Offs

User interface problems are some of the worst you can have in a game because its directly how players interact with it. They can very easily erode a player’s patience over a short time, and are arguably more critical than the previous issues already mentioned. A smooth interface fades into the background, letting players move through menus and systems without even thinking about them. A clunky one does the opposite. Every menu becomes a speed bump, every interaction takes longer than it should, and frustration begins to creep into moments that should feel effortless.

Marathon’s UI currently leans too far into that second category. Navigating menus, managing gear, and understanding certain systems can feel unnecessarily complicated due to all the button presses required to do simple tasks. This is especially problematic for players who are still learning how the game works. Instead of acting as a clean bridge between matches, the interface sometimes slows everything down with extra steps and unclear organization. Marathon already asks players to manage risk and equipment carefully. The added friction of an insufficient interface adds even more to the real problem.

Over time, these frustrations compound in ways that developers often underestimate. A confusing menu might not drive a player away in a single session, but repeated dozens of times over several playtime hours, and it starts to wear people down. When there exists a ridiculous array of other, readily available games, all competing for a player’s time and money, those small annoyances become easy excuses to step away. If Marathon wants to stop the slow bleed of its player base, tightening up the UI may be one of the fastest ways to restore the smooth, addictive rhythm that keeps players coming back for one more match.

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